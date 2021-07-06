Both organisations will work closely on the development of the amateur game in England

England Golf Unveils Titleist As Official Partner

England Golf has announced Titleist, the #1 ball in golf, as an Official Partner until 2023 as its list of top tier partners continues to grow.

Both organisations will work closely on the development of the amateur game in England, connecting with dedicated players of all abilities and providing direct support to the country’s next generation of elite golfers.

Additionally, Titleist will lend its support to several of England Golf’s championships for men, women and juniors, supplying its market leading Pro V1 golf balls to practice ranges at events on the 2021 schedule – including the Brabazon Trophy, English Amateur Championship and County Finals.

As further assistance, Titleist will be supporting England Golf’s ambition to create a world class performance hub by supplying The National Golf Centre driving range with premium range balls.

Golfers across the country will also benefit from a series of on-site initiatives and event activations, as well as broader brand campaigns, across the next two years.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Brand Director, said: “We are delighted to partner with England Golf. Both organisations share the same passion for supporting golfers and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead – not only in support of the country’s next generation of elite golfers, but also in creating opportunities for us to connect with dedicated golfers across the country.”

Jeremy Tomlinson, England Golf CEO said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Titleist as we continue to build our multi-faceted strategic platform. It is the number one brand in golf for a reason, thanks to its enduring commitment and unwavering support at all levels of the game. We look forward to working closely with them in the years ahead on what we hope will be a long-standing partnership for both organisations, which ultimately delivers value back to our golfers, counties and clubs.”