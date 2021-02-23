The governing body for amateur golf in England has reacted to Boris Johnson's proposed roadmap out of lockdown and what it means for golf

England Golf ‘Extremely Disappointed’ By Prime Minister’s Announcement

England Golf is “extremely disappointed” that courses in England won’t be allowed to reopen until March 29 at the earliest.

The response comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his four-part ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, with the return of golf included in the first stage.

However, the governing body for male and female amateur golf in England is unhappy with the decision, insisting the evidence shows there is no reason to delay so long.

“England Golf is extremely disappointed that the scientific evidence presented to government detailing how the sport can be played in a Covid-secure manner has not resulted in a return to play date earlier than 29 March,” the statement read.

“We will examine the details of the government’s roadmap before making further comment and working with our community of clubs, counties and golfers to prepare the game’s safe return.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf also commented, adding: “A meeting of the APPG with industry bodies is scheduled to take place this Wednesday (24 February) to consider the impact of the statement on the sport in England, and the full details are now being reviewed by the industry bodies, specifically the impact of the different levels on different aspects of golf including playing, coaching, retail, and club fitting, as well the implications for driving ranges and practice facilities.”

When golf does return in England, fourballs will be permitted, with people allowed to meet up in groups of six from a maximum of two households.

As for pro shops, they’ll be able to open again on April 12, the same date that outdoor catering will be allowed, while golfers will have to wait until stage three to enter clubhouses.

It means Scotland remains the only place in the UK where recreational golf can be played, with those North of the border able head out on the course in pairs.