Dubai Golf Releases VIYA Rewards App To International Audiences
The app allows users worldwide to book experiences including golf at locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Booking world-class golf and lifestyle experiences for visitors to Dubai and Abu Dhabi has just become easier with the international launch of rewards app VIYA.
The app, released by Dubai Golf, lets users around the world book world-class golf, dining, spas and more at venues in the two United Arab Emirates cities.
VIYA lets either visitors or residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi book golf or seasonal promotions at some of the most renowned venues on the planet, including Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Yas Links, Yas Acres, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, and Topgolf Dubai.
The app also offers the chance to book dining experiences at the top-class restaurants and pro shops at each of the Dubai Golf clubs, while you can also book spa days, treatments and fitness experiences.
VIYA, which already has over 120,000 users in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, also offers rewards, with customers earning 1 UAE Dirham for every 10 spent at a Dubai Golf or other venues on the app. The rewards are then redeemable at any other VIYA venue, including restaurants, golf courses, pro shops, spas, gyms, beaches, and at Topgolf.
Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf (operator of VIYA), explained the benefits of the app. He said: “VIYA really is the go-to platform for booking golf, leisure activities, and dining in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It contains the very best of what the area has to offer and features a number of fantastic promotions every week.”
May also highlighted the rewards aspect of the app, saying: “We also created VIYA with the goal of rewarding our users. We’re delighted that with every purchase, users earn rewards in UAE Dirhams that can then be redeemed at other VIYA venues, no matter which they choose to visit.”
He added: “While VIYA is a brilliant platform for residents to enjoy, it is now very much a tool that visitors and holidaymakers can utilise during their stay. It’s the easiest way to book tee times, dinners, and leisure experiences, and the rewards can be redeemed instantly, allowing visitors to benefit from them during their visit.”
VIYA, which began as a bookings app for members of Dubai Golf clubs, is free to download, and you can do so by heading to any mobile app store. To explore VIYA, head to: www.viya.ae/ For more information on Dubai Golf, head online to: www.dubaigolf.com/
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Golf Push Carts For Women 2023
After testing a lot of carts, we run through the best push models on the market for women.
By Alison Root • Published
-
Keegan Bradley Win Shines Even More Light On The Success Of The Odyssey Putter
Following Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley's wins, the Odyssey Versa Jailbird mallet putter has become the hot-ticket item on the Tour
By Matt Cradock • Published