Dubai Golf Releases VIYA Rewards App To International Audiences

Booking world-class golf and lifestyle experiences for visitors to Dubai and Abu Dhabi has just become easier with the international launch of rewards app VIYA.

The app, released by Dubai Golf, lets users around the world book world-class golf, dining, spas and more at venues in the two United Arab Emirates cities.

VIYA lets either visitors or residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi book golf or seasonal promotions at some of the most renowned venues on the planet, including Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Yas Links, Yas Acres, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, and Topgolf Dubai.

The app also offers the chance to book dining experiences at the top-class restaurants and pro shops at each of the Dubai Golf clubs, while you can also book spa days, treatments and fitness experiences.

VIYA, which already has over 120,000 users in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, also offers rewards, with customers earning 1 UAE Dirham for every 10 spent at a Dubai Golf or other venues on the app. The rewards are then redeemable at any other VIYA venue, including restaurants, golf courses, pro shops, spas, gyms, beaches, and at Topgolf.

Emirates Golf Club is one of the options available on VIYA app (Image credit: Dubai Golf)

Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf (operator of VIYA), explained the benefits of the app. He said: “VIYA really is the go-to platform for booking golf, leisure activities, and dining in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It contains the very best of what the area has to offer and features a number of fantastic promotions every week.”

May also highlighted the rewards aspect of the app, saying: “We also created VIYA with the goal of rewarding our users. We’re delighted that with every purchase, users earn rewards in UAE Dirhams that can then be redeemed at other VIYA venues, no matter which they choose to visit.”

He added: “While VIYA is a brilliant platform for residents to enjoy, it is now very much a tool that visitors and holidaymakers can utilise during their stay. It’s the easiest way to book tee times, dinners, and leisure experiences, and the rewards can be redeemed instantly, allowing visitors to benefit from them during their visit.”

VIYA, which began as a bookings app for members of Dubai Golf clubs, is free to download, and you can do so by heading to any mobile app store. To explore VIYA, head to: www.viya.ae/ For more information on Dubai Golf, head online to: www.dubaigolf.com/