DP World Tour Star Josh Berry Documents Rollercoaster Rookie Season In New Series

If you've ever wondered just how tough it is as a pro golfer, then a new docu-series detailing Josh Berry's rookie season on the DP World Tour will be just for you.

TravisMathew has produced a four-part documentary titled 'Making The Cut' that follows the highs and lows of a first full season on the DP World Tour for Berry - who became the second-youngest player ever to win his card.

Berry won through Q School for the 2024 season as an 18-year-old amateur, only Rory McIlroy did so at a younger age, but it proved to be a hugely challenging experience.

"You dream of playing on Tour your whole life, but nothing really prepares you for the reality of it," said Berry.

"One week, you're playing against the best in the world, and the next, you're wondering if you’ll even have a place to play next season. This series shows what life on Tour is really like.”

Starting Friday March 7, the four episodes will be released every week exclusively on the TravisMathew Europe YouTube channel and cover Berry's rollercoaster of a season - when after achieving his dream so young, the reality soon hit him hard.

As getting to the pinnicle of the sport is one thing, but staying there is something else and Berry's story shows just how tough life on tour can be.

As after a tough rookie season Berry ended up then facing a battle to keep hold of his card - a battle that went all the way to Q-School where he produced a remarkable finish to cling on to his playing privileges.

Making The Cut will show the razor thin lines between success and failure, and lift the lid on the pracitcalities of life on tour with all the travel and all the pressure of trying to make your living on the golf course.

“Josh’s first year on the DP World Tour provides an authentic look into the true realities of Tour life for young players," said TravisMathew head of marketing Ben Howlett.

"This docuseries captures what professional golf is truly about – resilience, pressure, and the fight to succeed. It’s a remarkable story, with an extraordinary ending!”