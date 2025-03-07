DP World Tour Star Josh Berry Documents Rollercoaster Rookie Season In New Series
Josh Berry had a hugely eventful debut season on the DP World Tour, which has been captured by TravisMathew in a new docu-series
If you've ever wondered just how tough it is as a pro golfer, then a new docu-series detailing Josh Berry's rookie season on the DP World Tour will be just for you.
TravisMathew has produced a four-part documentary titled 'Making The Cut' that follows the highs and lows of a first full season on the DP World Tour for Berry - who became the second-youngest player ever to win his card.
Berry won through Q School for the 2024 season as an 18-year-old amateur, only Rory McIlroy did so at a younger age, but it proved to be a hugely challenging experience.
"You dream of playing on Tour your whole life, but nothing really prepares you for the reality of it," said Berry.
"One week, you're playing against the best in the world, and the next, you're wondering if you’ll even have a place to play next season. This series shows what life on Tour is really like.”
Starting Friday March 7, the four episodes will be released every week exclusively on the TravisMathew Europe YouTube channel and cover Berry's rollercoaster of a season - when after achieving his dream so young, the reality soon hit him hard.
As getting to the pinnicle of the sport is one thing, but staying there is something else and Berry's story shows just how tough life on tour can be.
As after a tough rookie season Berry ended up then facing a battle to keep hold of his card - a battle that went all the way to Q-School where he produced a remarkable finish to cling on to his playing privileges.
Making The Cut will show the razor thin lines between success and failure, and lift the lid on the pracitcalities of life on tour with all the travel and all the pressure of trying to make your living on the golf course.
“Josh’s first year on the DP World Tour provides an authentic look into the true realities of Tour life for young players," said TravisMathew head of marketing Ben Howlett.
"This docuseries captures what professional golf is truly about – resilience, pressure, and the fight to succeed. It’s a remarkable story, with an extraordinary ending!”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
