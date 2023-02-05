Donald Trump Loses Money On His Scottish Resorts

According to newly published financial accounts (opens in new tab), two of Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland lost £4.4million in 2021, with Trump Turnberry providing the biggest financial loss of £3.7m, following a three-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is according to the managing group SLC who looks after the Ayrshire links course.

Unsurprisingly, Trumps’ other Scottish resort at the Menie Estate in the Balmedie area of Aberdeenshire also operated at a loss, an estimated £696,000, making it eight consecutive years in the red with the pattern still continuing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the three-month closure, Trump Turnberry re-opened and had an influx of staycations due to travel restrictions imposed within the UK as a result of the pandemic. There were never any doubts over the future of the resort due to re-scheduled bookings and confidence was “strong”.

As per Companies House, it is in fact the former American president’s son, Eric Trump, who is a director of the company and signed accounts off with statements of why the businesses were operating at a loss.

"Brexit has impacted our business as supply chains have been impacted by availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and the availability of certain product lines," he wrote.