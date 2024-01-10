‘It Depends Where I’m Going To Draw That Line’ - Former LIV Golf Pro Discusses Saudi Money
Laurie Canter had his say on joining LIV Golf and playing in the big money tournaments
Laurie Canter’s LIV Golf career drew to a close after he failed to earn a contract at December’s Promotions Event in Abu Dhabi.
However, during the two years before that, the Englishman was a regular on the circuit. He was an ever-present in the first season, and, despite being dropped ahead of season two, he was kept on a reserve and eventually played 11 of the big money events in 2023.
Now, Canter has reflected on his decision to join LIV Golf on The Chipping Forecast podcast, where he explained the opportunity was too good to turn down.
He said: “It’s an incredible opportunity from a playing perspective, financial is obviously the thing that immediately, as a professional golfer, would draw you to that. $25m with only 48 people is an amazing opportunity.”
The circuit’s emergence was particularly controversial thanks to the Saudi money backing it, with players facing a considerable backlash given the Kingdom’s human rights record. However, Canter explained he wasn't concerned about where the money had come from.
He continued: “From my own standpoint, I didn’t have a problem with the source of the money because I’d played tournaments in Saudi Arabia before and I was comfortable with that, so that, in terms of the moral haze within that… I feel that’s the nature of our job. We go to a lot of places, there’s lots of things about the places we go I don’t agree with.
“I remember at the time, there was things going on about the abortion laws in America and all that kind of stuff and I‘d just played the PGA and I was thinking, well, it depends where I’m going to draw that line. That wasn’t really something that worried me to be honest.”
Canter then explained he had sympathy with players who were obliged to field questions over their reasons for signing up. “I can’t help but feel sorry for a lot of the guys who had to do those interviews in the early days because there’s no right or wrong answer,” he said. “Everyone’s got context to human rights – there’s so much around it that you have to consider. It’s not a clear area.
“I looked at it in terms of, if you're going to play professional golf, that is something that in my opinion you sign up to do. You go and you play where you have opportunities to play. In my head that’s how the world of golf and how the world of sport works.”
Since those early days of LIV Golf, much has changed, with the Saudis now negotiating a seat at the table with the PGA Tour. However, Canter thinks the landscape could have been a lot different if the established tours had been willing to talk to the powers-that-be at LIV Golf before it launched.
He said: “I get the feeling that if these talks had happened before LIV had had the first event there could have been a scenario where we have seen more collaboration early, but I think because of the reception LIV got from the established tours, they’ve had to say we’re going to do our thing now.
“The PGA Tour didn’t speak to them for a couple of years and the DP World Tour looked at their options and went a different way, so from their perspective I think they’ve done all they could do in that scenario all any business that was trying to launch would do, they focused on their own product, get the best players they can and try to make a success of it that way.”
Despite that, he is optimistic that the talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment fund behind LIV Golf have a positive conclusion. He said: “I hope so. I think everyone on all sides, that’s got to be the solution everyone wants.”
Canter is back on the DP World Tour now, having finished 2023 with a T4 at the Australian Open before a runner-up finish at the Mauritius Open.
The third LIV Golf season begins on 2 February at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'When You’re New To The Game, A Club Can Make It feel Like A Clique You Can't Break Into Rather Than A Welcoming Community'
New golfer Genelle Aldred shares her thoughts on golf club culture and suggests how we can create a more welcoming and engaging community
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
Dubai Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy will tee it up alongside Ryan Fox in the first two rounds of the inaugural DP World Tour event
By Mike Hall Published