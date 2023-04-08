Do Amateurs Get Paid At The Masters?

There are a number of ways in which amateurs can qualify for The Masters but, in doing so, do they actually receive money for their performance like the professionals? Well, to put it simply - no, no they don't.

It's not just The Masters where these players don't receive prize money. Even in other PGA Tour events and Majors, their amateur status doesn't allow them any financial reward and, don't think that an amateur can suddenly turn professional midround because they may be able to secure a big paycheck. This isn't allowed to happen as these players must retain their amateur status throughout, until the tournament is concluded.

The youngest amateur to ever win the the Silver Cup at Augusta National, the prize for lowest amateur of the week, was 14-year-old, Guan Tianlang, in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

What happens to the money that they would receive then? Well, the money that was supposed to be paid to the amateur will be redistributed throughout the paychecks of all other players in the field. This means that the higher up an amateur finishes, the more cash the pros in the field will get.

You may think that this is unfair, an amateur not being able to get a paycheck for their hard-earned work. However, where they are rewarded is in the form of exemptions and exposure, with it being a great platform to build sponsorship opportunities and secure contracts for if/when they turn pro.

This doesn't answer the question as to why an amateur doesn't get paid though and, put simply, they don't get money because amateur status is classified as "someone who plays the game purely for fun, enjoyment, and competition". This means that they are not concerned with earning money or recognition for their play.

Ken Venturi holds the best amateur result at Augusta National, finishing second in 1956 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under USGA Rule 3.1 - 'Playing for Prize Money', it states: "An amateur golfer cannot play for money in a golf match, exhibition or other competition such as a tournament. The USGA enforces the rule to maintain a clear distinction between amateur golfers and professionals. The USGA offers one exception to the rule:

"Amateurs can keep prize money for winning a hole-in-one contest during the course of a tournament. But the amateur cannot accept money for winning the tournament overall."

Do Amateurs Get A Green Jacket For Winning The Masters?

Yes, if an amateur does win The Masters they do get a Green Jacket, but don't get the $2.7 million payday that comes with it.

What's The Best Amateur Performance In The Masters?

In 1956, amateur player, Ken Venturi, finished second at The Masters, with the American, in fact, leading after each of the first three rounds. He held a four-shot advantage on the final day but, after an 8-over-par round of 80, he lost to Jack Burke Jr. by one stroke.