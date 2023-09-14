DJ Believes He Would Have Made Ryder Cup Team Had He Still Been On PGA Tour
Even though he didn't have his best year, Dustin Johnson believes he played well enough to make the Ryder Cup team - had he still been on the PGA Tour
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dustin Johnson admits he hasn't "really played that well" this year, but believes he's still played well enough to have been selected for Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup team.
Johnson certainly had enough currency in the bank after a dominant display at Whistling Straits when he became the first American to go 5-0 in a Ryder Cup for over four decades.
Just that performance alone would have had Johnson in his namesake's mind as he pondered who'd he select as his captain's picks, but his form in the Majors looks to have let him down.
DJ believes he would be an asset to the team and thinks that playing in the LIV Golf League and not the PGA Tour has cost him a place in the side.
"I would love to be a part of the team," Johnson told the Palm Beach Post. "But to be honest, I haven't really played that well, this year.
"But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn't have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team? I think so. If I would have been playing on (the PGA Tour), yeah, I would have made the team.
"Do I think I can help the US team? Absolutely."
Team USA captain Johnson always said that he was not watching LIV Golf much and that meant any players from that tour who wanted to make the Ryder Cup had to do well in Majors.
Brooks Koepka took that chance by winning the PGA Championship, but not playing well in the Majors let DJ down.
"If I would have played a little better at the Majors, I think I definitely would have had a really good chance to be on the team," he added. "But just struggled a little bit in the Majors this year, which happens."
Johnson had a T10 finish at the US Open, but was T48 at the Masters, T55 at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Open.
But despite talking to his friend and USA captain and telling him how much he wanted to make a sixth Ryder Cup, DJ was left out in favour of PGA Tour regulars.
"When you've been a part of teams for the last 12-14 years, you want to be a part of it because they are great events," he added.
"We talked quite a good bit. He's a good friend of mine. So yeah, we talked.
"I told him I'd love to be on the team. But like I said, I didn't play quite well enough, especially not being on the Tour, I needed to really play well."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Who Is Rasmus Højgaard’s Girlfriend?
The multiple DP World Tour winner is well supported when he plays
By Golf Monthly Published
-
How To Watch Fortinet Championship Live Stream: Schedule & Tee Times
How to follow the action on a Fortinet Championship live stream where Max Homa looking for a third successive victory in the event
By Roderick Easdale Published