DJ Believes He Would Have Made Ryder Cup Team Had He Still Been On PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson admits he hasn't "really played that well" this year, but believes he's still played well enough to have been selected for Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup team.

Johnson certainly had enough currency in the bank after a dominant display at Whistling Straits when he became the first American to go 5-0 in a Ryder Cup for over four decades.

Just that performance alone would have had Johnson in his namesake's mind as he pondered who'd he select as his captain's picks, but his form in the Majors looks to have let him down.

DJ believes he would be an asset to the team and thinks that playing in the LIV Golf League and not the PGA Tour has cost him a place in the side.

"I would love to be a part of the team," Johnson told the Palm Beach Post. "But to be honest, I haven't really played that well, this year.

"But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn't have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team? I think so. If I would have been playing on (the PGA Tour), yeah, I would have made the team.

"Do I think I can help the US team? Absolutely."

Team USA captain Johnson always said that he was not watching LIV Golf much and that meant any players from that tour who wanted to make the Ryder Cup had to do well in Majors.

Brooks Koepka took that chance by winning the PGA Championship, but not playing well in the Majors let DJ down.

"If I would have played a little better at the Majors, I think I definitely would have had a really good chance to be on the team," he added. "But just struggled a little bit in the Majors this year, which happens."

Johnson had a T10 finish at the US Open, but was T48 at the Masters, T55 at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Open.

But despite talking to his friend and USA captain and telling him how much he wanted to make a sixth Ryder Cup, DJ was left out in favour of PGA Tour regulars.

"When you've been a part of teams for the last 12-14 years, you want to be a part of it because they are great events," he added.

"We talked quite a good bit. He's a good friend of mine. So yeah, we talked.

"I told him I'd love to be on the team. But like I said, I didn't play quite well enough, especially not being on the Tour, I needed to really play well."