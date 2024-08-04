Dutch Golfer Prevented From Competing At The Olympics Due To 'No Reasonable Chance Of A Medal' In Contention To Land First LPGA Tour Title

Dewi Weber - who is one shot back at the Portland Classic - was one of three players who the Netherlands Olympic Committee prevented from going to Paris 2024

Dewi Weber was among three Dutch golfers who the Netherlands Olympic Committee prevented from competing at Paris 2024 due to - in their opinion - "having no reasonable chance" of a top-eight finish.

Darius van Driel and Joost Luiten - who took his fight to court and was initially successful - were the other players due to compete at Le Golf National this Olympic cycle, but none of them were included in the final 60-golfer fields.

Speaking to Golf Digest about the issue at the time, Weber said: "Our own country is saying we don't think you're worthy of being an Olympian, and you're not worthy of representing the Netherlands. And that, honestly, that hurts."

However, ahead of the women's Olympic event next week, Weber is currently in an excellent position to secure her first LPGA Tour title at the Portland Classic and show the NOC that they might have made a costly mistake.

The World No.336 is on -18 at Columbia Edgewater's Macan Course in Oregon and just a single stroke back of the USA's Andrea Lee following a quiet two-under round on Saturday.

Weber blasted an incredible round of 62 on Friday to set up her contending role - something of a surprise given her only other LPGA Tour start this season saw her finish T52 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

She will now attempt to beat Anne Van Dam - the only golfer the NOC did send to Paris - in becoming the first woman from the Netherlands to win an LPGA Tour title.

Weber said: "That's been the goal, to be the first and I'm like in this race with Anne, of course.

"I think it's maybe in the back of your mind always. It's almost like the Olympics. Like, yes, it's there, but not really.

"You can't be thinking about any of the results honestly when you're out here playing. You just got to play golf and see where you land at the end of it."

Having graduated from the University of Miami and turned pro in 2019, Weber is still looking for her first pro success anywhere and believes there is no reason why it could not occur among the toughest fields anywhere in women's golf.

Weber said: "I mean, that's why I'm here. That's why I'm here. Like we play to win. I think any one of us is playing out here to win. Yeah, it means everything.

"The fact that this is only my second [LPGA Tour] event this year, in my mind, doesn't at least play a role. I don't know, every event I tee it up I try to win.

"I'm not expecting to win, but like I try the best I can do. So, yeah, I think be really cool. Like, yeah, be cool to win any event."

