Dapper Laughs Reveals Broken Leg Was Caused By A Golf Buggy Crash
O'Reilly had been trying to jump a bunker before his golf cart collided with the bank and sped down the hill
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Daniel O’Reilly, who goes by the name, Dapper Laughs, had revealed his broken leg to his social media followers earlier in the week, with the 37-year-old sharing a photo of himself in a wheelchair alongside his two daughters.
Many of his fans had been asking how O'Reilly broke his leg, and now, he has revealed that it was caused by an incident with a golf buggy.
Watch the video that was shared to his social media below:
A post shared by Dapper Laughs (@dappersinstagram)
A photo posted by on
Although it is unclear as to why the 37-year-old was trying to jump the bunker, he did caption the video with: "For everyone asking how I broke my leg, it was of course, by being a complete legend. I finally got my golf handicap."
It is believed that O'Reilly has taken up the game only recently and has appeared on a few golfing related YouTube videos. In one video, he stated that "he took up golf as a replacement for booze."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Makes Cut After Hitting Shot Off His Knees
Wesley Bryan kept his hopes of a PGA Tour card alive with one of the most ridiculous finishes you will ever see
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Oakland Hills Country Club Fire Caused $80m Worth Of Damage - Investigators
It is also believed that the source of the Oakland Hills Country Club fire is now known
By Elliott Heath • Published