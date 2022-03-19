Dapper Laughs Reveals Broken Leg Was Caused By A Golf Buggy Crash

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Daniel O’Reilly, who goes by the name, Dapper Laughs, had revealed his broken leg to his social media followers earlier in the week, with the 37-year-old sharing a photo of himself in a wheelchair alongside his two daughters.

Many of his fans had been asking how O'Reilly broke his leg, and now, he has revealed that it was caused by an incident with a golf buggy.

A post shared by Dapper Laughs (@dappersinstagram) A photo posted by on

Although it is unclear as to why the 37-year-old was trying to jump the bunker, he did caption the video with: "For everyone asking how I broke my leg, it was of course, by being a complete legend. I finally got my golf handicap."

It is believed that O'Reilly has taken up the game only recently and has appeared on a few golfing related YouTube videos. In one video, he stated that "he took up golf as a replacement for booze."