Couples Reveals Three Players Who 'Will Be In Italy' On USA Ryder Cup Team
Fred Couples has named three players currently outside of the automatic Ryder Cup places that he says "will be in Italy" on Zach Johnson's team
If Zach Johnson wanted his vice-captains to keep their cards close to their chests then Fred Couples obviously didn't get the memo as he casually revealed three players who are near-certain to make the Ryder Cup team regardless of automatic qualification.
Speaking on his own The Fred Couples Show on Sirius XFM PGA Tour Radio, Couples said that Max Homa, Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth would all "be in Italy" even if they didn't qualify automatically.
Those three players sit just outside the top six automatic places on the Team USA Ryder Cup standings so it would be no shock if they received wildcard picks from Johnson to play at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.
They may even qualify by right given some big points are still on offer and USA qualifying runs until the end of the BMW Championship, the second event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Scottie Scheffler is the first player to officially secure his place on the USA Ryder Cup team, with Major champions Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka joined by Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the automatic places.
The next three names would all be expected to join them as wildcard picks, but it was still a shock move from Couples to basically say they'd all-but made it already.
“I’m like one of the 19 assistants, I’ll say Max Homa’s gonna be in Italy,” Couples said on his radio show. “I’ll say Max Homa’s gonna be in Italy, without getting anyone in trouble.
When asked about Young, Couples replied: “Cam Young will be in Italy.”
And the same went for Spieth when asked by co-host George Downing, with Couples again responding: “Will be in Italy.”
Couples did stop short of commenting on Keegan Bradley, but if correct that means nine places already locked up with just three more to be settled between the likes of Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.
Fowler has had a huge resurgence this season to get back to winning ways and also challenging in Majors, while Johnson had a perfect record in the USA's stunning victory last time at Whistling Straits.
Thomas could be the biggest headache for Johnson, as he's got a superb Ryder Cup record but has been in poor form this season - missing the cut in three of the four Majors.
He's now playing two extra events in the next two weeks to try and make the FedEx Cup Playoffs and convince his captain that he can go to Rome in form - something Couples acknowledged.
“I’m glad he’s playing this week,” Couples said of Thomas. “The whole world knows that JT’s gotta go to, is it Minnesota, and then Greensboro? He’s gotta go to those places and play well.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
