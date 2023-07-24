'Could Have Been Avoided' - Henrik Stenson On His Ryder Cup Sacking
The Swede opens up about being stripped of the captaincy last year
Henrik Stenson has spoken of his “disappointment” about the way in which he was stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy a year ago.
The Swede was set to skipper Team Europe in Rome this September, but when reports emerged last July linking him with a move to LIV Golf, the axe came down.
Speaking to the New York Post, Stenson, who finished in a very respectable tie for 13th at The Open yesterday, added that it was a situation that “could have been avoided”.
“I’m just disappointed that with everything that came out, because there was a big willingness on my part to sit down and talk long before this thing got to where it got to,’’ Stenson said.
“That’s my disappointment – that there were certain people, without naming names, that didn’t want to sit down and take those meetings.
“And, as a consequence, I feel like we ended up in all of this that could have been avoided. But we live and we learn.’’
It’s a year ago this week since Ryder Cup Europe released its statement to confirm that Stenson would be relieved of his duties.
Part of it said: “It has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.”
Earlier this year, the 47-year-old quit the DP World Tour in wake of the sanctions imposed on players who joined LIV Golf, after which Stenson told Golf Digest that it was “sad” but “they left me with no other choice”.
Although he has talked about his disappointment around the sacking and his resignation from the DP World Tour, the former Open champion has remained fairly diplomatic.
He told the New York Post that he experienced “difficult times” after his sacking, and added: “I knew I could have fulfilled my obligations as captain, but clearly the DP World Tour and Ryder Cup Europe didn’t see it that way, and that’s why they made that decision. I’ll look forward and not backward.’’
Asked how he’s likely to feel when the Ryder Cup gets underway in late September, he said: “I’ve played in five Ryder Cups and was vice captain in one and there’s always going to be some great memories from the camaraderie, and some of those camaraderies are still there.”
