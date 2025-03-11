Charley Hull and Gareth Bale Among Star Names At Sunningdale Foursomes
Some big names are set to appear in the historic foursomes event for 2025, which has seen the likes of Luke Donald and Sam Torrance win previously
The historic Sunningdale Foursomes gets underway on Tuesday 11th March and, among the names in the field are Solheim Cup stars, as well as DP World Tour players and even a five-time Champions League winner.
A week-long tournament, the event does bring some big names to it and, for 2025, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall return, with the LPGA Tour stars playing at Sunningdale once again.
The close friends have 10 Solheim Cup appearances and a Major between them and, at Sunningdale, they will get their first match underway at 9.04am on the Old Course.
Along with Hull and Hall, five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale is also in the field, with the former Real Madrid star playing alongside Matthew Wylie from Rothley Park.
The former soccer player is known for being a huge golf fan and has played in several pro-ams, holding a handicap of scratch. It's not the first time a sports star has played in the Sunningdale Foursomes though. Back in 2023, former England Cricket captain Andrew Strauss featured in the event where he was knocked out in the first round by Monty Scowsill and former Walker Cup player John Gough.
Other notable names in the field include Sky Sports' Iona Stephen, who is another player who has featured in this tournament multiple times. Another pairing is former R&A CEO Martin Slumbers and two-time Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew. They tee off at 10.24 on Tuesday.
Finally, some players from the DP World Tour are also teeing it up in the tournament. These include winners like James Morrison, Robert Rock, Simon Khan, Callum Shinkwin, Todd Clements, Richard McEvoy and Oliver Fisher.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In fact, Fisher and his partner, Mark Roberts, go up against Golf Monthly's Sam De'Ath and his partner Corey Sheppard in the first round.
What is the Sunningdale Foursomes?
First played in 1934, the tournament features a mixture of amateurs and professionals, as well as a mix of men and women. Being played in a Foursomes (also known as Alternate Shot) format, it is also the most difficult format to play.
Players are also handicapped, but all play from the same tees/par. The handicap system works like this:
- Male Professionals play off +1
- Male Amateurs play off 0
- Lady Professionals play off 2
- Lady Amateurs play off 3*
*previously, Lady Amateurs were off 4, but the Tournament Committee has revised it to 3.
Sunningdale Foursomes Past Winners
Last year Harley Smith and Dylan Shaw won the tournament, claiming a dominant 5&4 victory in the final.
In 2022, current World No.1 Amateur and Augusta National Women's Amateur Lottie Woad and partner, Rachel Gourley, secured the title with a 6&5 win in the final.
Among the other notable winners include:
- 2020: Lily May Humphreys & Will Percival
- 2019: Linn Grant & Maja Stark
- 2016: Sophie Lamb & Marco Penge
- 2014: Annabel Dimmock & Steven Brown
- 2003 & 2004: Ross Fisher & Simon Griffiths
- 1996: Luke Donald & Michael O’Connor
- 1994: Anthony Wall & Steve Webster
- 1985: John O'Leary & Sam Torrance
- 1981: Alan Lyddon & Gordon Brand Jnr
- 1961: Jean Anderson & Peter Alliss
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Why The Players Still Can't Be Considered Men's Golf's Fifth Major
The Players Championship is one of golf's greatest events but without LIV players, it still remains in the tier below the four men's Majors
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Find The Right Clubs For You From Thousands Available In A Matter Of Seconds
Why the golfclubs4cash digital club fitter is a great place to start should you be looking to replace any of the clubs in your bag
By In partnership with golfclubs4cash Published
-
Japanese Star Ties Course Record To Secure Blue Bay LPGA Title
Rio Takeda carded a closing eight-under 64 at the difficult Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island, China to clinch her second LPGA Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Australian WPGA Championship Cancelled Ahead Of Gold Coast Cyclone
The Australian WPGA Championship has been cancelled due to the threat posed by Cyclone Alfred
By Mike Hall Published
-
Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to China, where Bailey Tardy defends her title as players compete for the largest purse of the season so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Best Golfers Under The Age Of 25?
It's no secret that the talent pool of golf is getting younger and younger. So, in this piece, we take you through the best players under the age of 25
By Matt Cradock Published
-
HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as some of the world’s best players compete at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anna Nordqvist Announced As 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain
After two stints as vice-captain, Nordqvist is set to step up the captaincy role for 2026, with the team event taking place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Angel Yin Hangs On For Second LPGA Tour Title Despite Sponsor Invite's Closing 61
The American narrowly claimed the Honda LPGA Thailand prize ahead of Japan's Akie Iwai - who almost snatched victory away via an outstanding 11-under 61
By Jonny Leighfield Published