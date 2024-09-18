Charley Hull Suggests 'One Of My Favorite People On This Planet' For 2026 Solheim Cup Captaincy

The Team Europe star thinks there's a standout candidate to take over from Suzann Pettersen in the 2026 edition of the match at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands

Charley Hull takes a shot at the Amundi Evian Championship
Charley Hull has a good idea of who she would like to see as the 2026 European Solheim Cup captain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Charley Hull finished the top points scorer for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup, with three. One of those came against World No.1 Nelly Korda in the Sunday singles, although it wasn’t enough to prevent the visitors from slipping to a 15.5-12.5 defeat to Team USA at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

That was captain Suzann Pettersen’s second successive match in charge after she guided the Europeans to the retention of the trophy at Finca Cortesin with a 14-14 tie in 2023.

The contest reverts to a biennial schedule from here, meaning the next edition is still two years away, but talk has inevitably turned to who may be in the hot seat when the Solheim Cup returns to Europe for its first visit to the Netherlands and Bernardus Golf.

While there is plenty of time for that decision to be made, Hull already knows who she thinks would make an excellent successor to Pettersen – one of Team Europe’s 2024 vice captains.

The Englishwoman is preparing for this week’s LPGA Tour event the Kroger Queen City Championship, and ahead of the tournament, she was asked her thoughts on who might lead the Europeans in 2026.

She responded: “I don't know really. I feel like… I honestly feel that Mel Reid would make a great captain. When I knew she was going to be one of the assistant captains this time round I was absolutely buzzing.”

Hull then detailed what attributes she thinks her compatriot has that would make her such a strong contender for the role. “Mel is one of my favorite people on this planet,” she added. “She gets me; I get her. She's so much fun. She is a good laugh. She can be serious when she needs to be. She brings a lot of the atmosphere to the team. I feel like she would be a great captain.”

Charley Hull and Mel Reid converse at the Solheim Cup

Charley Hull described Mel Red as "one of my favorite people on this planet"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid isn’t the only member of the 2024 Team Europe contingent who Hull thinks should be considered. She also thinks Anna Nordqvist, who was a playing vice-captain for the two editions under Pettersen, would be a strong candidate, although she admitted that could come too soon given what she still offers as a player.

She said: “Also Anna Nordqvist, but I feel like she should still be in the next Solheim Cup. I don't know if you can have a playing captain. I don't know really. I don't take a look too much. It will be an interesting one.”

For this week’s event, Hull hopes to go one better than the 2023 edition, where she was pipped to the title by Minjee Lee. However, she admitted that after the exertions of last week, she hadn’t fully recovered. “Yeah, I'm absolutely shattered," she revealed. "Not going to lie. Playing nine roles holes round this golf course today properly wore me out.”

Charley Hull and Nelly Korda at the Solheim Cup

Charley Hull beat Nelly Korda 6&4 in the Sunday singles of the Solheim Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull then revealed that the match against Korda, which she won 6&4, is what has likely taken the most out of her. She added: “If I'm playing against Nelly, I just really enjoy it out there. I did what I had to do. Yeah, I feel like that - my mindset going into that day, I was super focused, and I feel like that's why I'm pretty tired.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

