Charley Hoffman Apologises To Fellow PGA Tour Players For Outburst

At last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, it was Charley Hoffman who caused the headlines when the American launched a scathing attack on the PGA Tour following his second round at TPC Scottsdale. The American has since apologised to his fellow pros for his words last week, it has emerged.

In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Hoffman wrote: "What a joke @usga @pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill that no grass. Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the @usga had changed that rule. I was wrong.

"Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book. It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the @pgatour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all. You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies."

Hoffman ended up shooting rounds of 79 & 75 on Saturday and Sunday to finish last in Phoenix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his outburst, the 45-year-old posted a second Instagram photo some 18 hours later, with the caption: "Well it looks like I have some trash to clean up after last night's rant! #greenestshowongrass @wmphoenixopen I have nothing but respect for the @pgatour! Sometimes you have to use a platform to make a point so the PGA Tour can continue to be the best place to play professional golf in the world!"

Hoffman, who is the Chairman of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council, has since apologised for the remark, admitting in a radio interview on Monday on San Diego's 97.3 The Fan that: "If I could go back in time, I probably would have phrased it a little differently".

He continued by saying: "I don't know how people feel with all that conflicting media, some people thrive off of it, I do not. I was just more trying to stick my neck out to make sure [the rule] doesn't cost anyone. Who knows, at one point in the year, it could cost you getting into the Tour Championship, or a Major. I don't want that to happen, no one does."

After the radio call, the four-time PGA Tour winner also apologised to his fellow professionals at the first PGA Tour PAC (Player Advisory Council) meeting.

One of those present at the meeting was World No.1, Jon Rahm, who said in a press conference on Wednesday: "I do agree it was inappropriate, but I believe Charley was more venting off than anything else. What Charley needed to say was said yesterday in our first PAC meeting. He is somebody that has been involved in our Tour for a very long time and has done a lot of wonderful things for the PGA Tour and the members.

"You know, one mistake doesn't characterise a whole career. I think it was just a hiccup. I bet the Commissioner and the PGA Tour already spoke to him about how to handle the situation and I'm sure Charley knows it. He did apologise to all of us yesterday, so as far as I'm concerned, it's now his and the PGA Tour's job to discuss any repercussion that may come from it. I do believe it was more venting off than anything else."