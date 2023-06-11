'Two Bottles Of Rose' Secret To Pepperell's Career Day With Irons
Eddie Pepperell has joked that two bottles of rose the night before his final round in the Scandinavian Mixed improved his iron play
Eddie Pepperell carded a highly impressive final round 65 at the Scandinavian Mixed.
While it wasn’t enough to win the tournament, his round, which included eight birdies, featured plenty of exceptional iron play to see him finish on a highly respectable seven-under for the tournament.
While rounds of 72, 69 and 71 that preceded Pepperell’s 65 weren’t bad, his improvement on Sunday was clear for all to see.
But what was the reason for the sudden upturn in fortunes? A few hours on the range on Saturday evening, perhaps? Or maybe some intensive one-to-one work with his coach to dial in his approach play in preparation for the final round? Not quite. Instead, Pepperell has revealed that the secret to his success was considerably more leisurely.
The 32-year-old took to Twitter to reveal all, but not before praising the unique event - that features DP World Tour players and LET players - and his playing partner for the day. He wrote: “Great week in Sweden. Should do more of these events IMO. Pleasure to play today with Hugo Townsend. He’s a serious player, worth keeping an eye on him folks.“
Then Pepperell unveiled his winning formula. Along with an image showing a Strokes Gained: Approach Play of +7.21, he continued: “As for me, I had a career day with my irons today. The reason? Two bottles of rose last night. #Carnoustie2.0.”
Great week in Sweden. Should do more of these events IMO. 👍 Pleasure to play today with Hugo Townsend.. he’s a serious player, worth keeping an eye on him folks 👀 As for me, I had a career day with my irons today. The reason? Two bottles of rose last night. #Carnoustie2.0🤪 pic.twitter.com/vdmqHA7IcQJune 11, 2023
Pepperell's best Major finish came in the 2018 Open at Carnoustie. So impressive was his final round back then that he even had the clubhouse lead before eventually finishing T6. However, that 67 saw him in contention even though he was famously a little worse for wear after the night before. At the time, he explained: “I was a little hungover. I won’t lie. I had too much to drink last night.”
Sadly for Pepperell, he won’t be able to put his strategy to the test in the next Major, the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, as he hasn’t made it into the 156-player field.
Considering his success with his unconventional preparation, though, if he keeps employing it, he could be a regular in golf’s biggest events again sooner rather than later!
