Carlota Ciganda Responds After Evian Championship Disqualification
Ciganda took to social media after she was disqualified from the Amundi Evian Championship on Friday
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Carlota Ciganda has explained her controversial disqualification from the Amundi Evian Championship, with the Spaniard posting a message to her Instagram.
The Spanish pro was handed a two-stroke penalty for slow play on her final hole of a wind-affected second round. She appealed the decision but, when it was denied, she refused to add the penalty to her scorecard, which resulted in her disqualification.
By signing for a one-over 72 at France’s Evian Resort Golf Club rather than a three-over 74, she knew the outcome - disqualification for signing for a score lower than she shot - but chose to do it anyway.
Taking to Instagram to explain her frustrations and her side of the controversy. Ciganda wrote: “I got a few messages about the DQ. I want to be very clear and the reason I did not sign a 7 on the last hole is because I don’t think I took 52 seconds like the rules official said. I had a 10 footer on the last hole, last putt and the group behind they were not even on the tee on a par 5.
“Very poor performance from the LPGA rules official, they don’t understand what professional golf is about, they only look at their stopwatch like if 20 seconds is going to make a difference. I had family and friends watching and they all said it was impossible I took that long to hit that putt!
“It was tough out there with windy conditions and difficult pins and I wish everyone gets treated the same and they don’t pick on the same players all the time! That’s all!”
Had Ciganda signed for a 74, it would have been added to the 74 she shot in the first round, and she would have missed the cut by two strokes but instead chose the DQ.
According to an LPGA statement, Ciganda’s group, which included Anna Nordqvist and Celine Herbin, received a warning that they were out of position on the seventh hole (their 16th of the day). Still out of position after the conclusion of the hole, the group was timed starting on the eighth hole. On the ninth hole, LPGA officials said that Ciganda’s shot times prompted a penalty for slow play.
It is not the first time Ciganda has received a stroke penalty for slow play on the LPGA Tour. At the 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play event, she thought she won the 18th with a birdie and the match against Sarah Schmelzel. But after the round, Ciganda was notified she took too long, turning the hole and match from a victory to a loss.
However, Ciganda appears to have the support of Jessica Korda, who is not playing in this year’s tournament because of a back injury, with Korda singling out the 16th hole as an issue.
She wrote on Twitter: “Guys.. 16 it’s a stressful hole - always- and now you get to sit on the tee-box for 10-15th or more and watch the carnage that’s happening in the group in front. No wonder the rounds are 6+ hrs. Don’t blame slow play on the players.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Report: Australian Major Winners To Return To Home Open For First Time In 10 Years
Cameron Smith, Jason Day and Adam Scott are just some of the names who could reportedly feature in the $1.7 million tournament
By James Nursey Published
-
'I’m Getting Calls About Other Players Wanting To Come' - Norman Addresses LIV Future
The 68-year-old claimed that LIV is continuing on the pathway it's on right now
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Australian Major Winners To Return To Home Open For First Time In 10 Years
Cameron Smith, Jason Day and Adam Scott are just some of the names who could reportedly feature in the $1.7 million tournament
By James Nursey Published
-
'Something I'll Never Forget' - Erik van Rooyen and Caddie Reflect On Emotional Week Playing Together At 3M Open
Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert have been friends since college and were grouped together when Gaugert Monday qualified for the event
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas Misses Another Cut To Cast Further Doubt On Playoffs And Ryder Cup Aspirations
The American will now need a big performance at next week's Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Pro Plays Round With One Ball To Avoid Disqualification
Ryan McCormick accidentally started his round with the wrong ball and risked disqualification had he lost it due to a Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Scheffler's Putting Cost Him A Chance Of Major Glory In 2023
While the world No 1 has enjoyed a successful season his putter may have cost him even more success
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Team Announces Apparel Sponsor
Smash GC members Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka will be sporting Bald Head Blues apparel for the rest of the season
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Country Superstar Luke Combs Works On Golf Swing Ahead Of Concert And Calls Out DJ Khaled
The country music star was seen hitting shots into a practice net before his show
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Erik Van Rooyen's Caddie Set To Play Alongside Him At The 3M Open
Alex Gaugert gained a berth in this weekend's tournament after Monday's qualifiers
By Ed Carruthers Published