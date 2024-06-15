Cameron Smith’s Olympic Bid All But Over After US Open Showing
Missing out on the Olympics will be a big blow to the LIV Golf player, who has previously expressed his desire of making the Australian team to Paris
Cameron Smith’s dream of representing Australia at this year’s Olympics appears to be over, with the LIV Golf player unlikely to gain enough world ranking points at the US Open to qualify.
The 30-year-old shot a two-over 72 in his third round at Pinehurst No.2 to fall out of contention at the year’s third Major.
The US Open is Smith’s final chance to earn enough world ranking points to make the Australian team for the Olympics in Paris in August, with only the top two players from the country qualifying.
Smith was ranked as high as second in the Official World Golf Rankings when he joined LIV Golf in 2022, but has plummeted to 77th with his performances on the Saudi-backed tour not eligible for points.
After Adam Scott withdrew from the Olympics earlier this year, four Australians are currently ranked higher than Smith: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Cameron Davis.
With the Majors being his only shot at gaining enough points to leapfrog his Aussie compatriots and make the top two, Smith needs to basically win the US Open to have any chance of moving up the rankings.
However, that is starting to look increasingly unlikely with Smith falling behind the leaders on day three, while Lee – who currently holds the second Olympic spot behind Day – is one-stroke above him in the US Open standings heading into the final round.
Missing the Olympics will be a big blow to Smith, who has previously expressed his hopes of making the team.
Speaking to The Guardian in April, Smith said the Olympics is "desperately a place that I want to get to and represent Australia”.
"I have to play well to get there," he added. "I know I have to play well, and I’m probably only going to get three or four shots at it before they make the selection. I guess it is more pressure.”
However, Smith’s performances at the Majors – including a T6 at the Masters and T63 at the PGA Championship – doesn’t look like it will be enough.
Smith first represented Australia at the Olympics in Tokyo, finishing in a tie for 10th.
Qualification for the Paris Olympics will be confirmed at the conclusion of the US Open.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
