Callaway REVA Rise: New Women's Clubs Unleashed!

Led by Callaway’s internal Women’s Golf Council, the new REVA Rise range of golf clubs uses swing code dynamics from thousands of female players to deliver more distance, easy launch, and forgiveness, especially for developing players who are trying to elevate their game.

The original Callaway REVA line was a complete set for female beginner golfers, then Big Bertha REVA followed, incorporating more advanced technologies. Now REVA Rise takes an even greater technological step to provide female golfers with confidence-inspiring performance and a stylish design.

The lineup includes a driver, fairway woods, hybrids and irons, and each category includes Ai10x Face technology, which means there are 10x more control points than Callaway’s Ai Smart Face for faster ball speeds, greater accuracy and optimized launch across the face.

Engineered For Distance

Combined with the Ai 10x Face, the driver features a Triaxial Carbon Crown that redistributes weight to further enhance ball speed, spin, and forgiveness. It has a premium design with sleek seafoam haze accents to align with the REVA Rise family for a stylish and dynamic look.

Callaway REVA Rise driver (Image credit: Callaway)

Ease Of Use

The REVA Rise fairway woods boast a carbon crown and shallow profile for effortless launch and confident long approach shots, while the hybrids mirror this design, allowing for high, easily controlled shots that stop quickly on the green.

Callaway REVA Rise fairway wood (Image credit: Callaway)

Consistent Performance

The REVA Rise irons are engineered to promote effortless launch and added spin for improved green holding with the Ai 10x Face at their core. Designed for seamless integration with the hybrids, these irons facilitate smooth transitions between clubs and provide a stylish aesthetic throughout the bag.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Prices And Specifications

The driver comes in lofts of 12° or 14° - adjustable (RH & LH) with a UST Linq Lte 40g shaft and a women’s Golf Pride grip.

Fairway woods are offered in: RH & LH 3-wood (18°), RH & LH 5-wood (21°), RH only 7-wood (24°), RH only 9-wood (27°), RH only 11-wood (31°) with the same shaft and grip.

Hybrids are offered in: RH & LH 4 (22°), RH & LH 5 (26°), RH & LH 6 (30°), RH only 7 (34°), RH only 8 (38°), RH only 9 (42°) with the same shaft and grip.

Iron offerings are 6-PW, UW and SW with a UST Linq Lte 45g shaft and a women’s Golf Pride grip.

Individual clubs have the following pricing: Driver £469 ($499.99), fairway £289 ($299.99), hybrids £259 ($249.99), irons (6 piece set) £1,149 ($999.99)