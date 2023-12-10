Butch Harmon Explains Why Jon Rahm's Defection To LIV Golf Could Bring The Sport Back Together
Jon Rahm was one of the PGA Tour's greatest assets before the Spaniard completed a reported $550 million dollar switch to the PIF-backed League
Butch Harmon has suggested that Jon Rahm's move to play in the LIV Golf League from the start of 2024 could, in fact, be the catalyst for bringing the sport back together in the long run.
Rahm was one of the PGA Tour's biggest assets before sealing a reported $500+ million deal to set up his own team in the PIF-backed competition.
While players of various standings have made the switch at one point or another since LIV Golf's inception in 2022, many fans and commentators alike noted the current Masters champion's choice to play his golf away from the PGA Tour feels like a watershed moment for the sport.
And Harmon was the latest to agree, pointing out that if more big-name golfers switch over then it would make increased sense to bring everyone into the same arena once again.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the renowned golf coach said: "This is a great coup for LIV, getting, in my opinion, the best player in the world, a marquee name everywhere in the world.
"And, from what I understand from friends of mine that I know on the tour, there are others that are now seriously thinking about going over there. I think the more you see some of these players defect to the LIV tournament, it's going to make it easier for everyone to get back together again. This may be the start of making that happen.
"I think they're going to have to push to get the PGA Tour together with LIV, and the DP World Tour, get them to talk and try to figure out a way for them to all live happily together."
Hopes of a merger deal between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League might be fading, with a deadline of December 31 to get something over the line fast approaching and the two bosses yet to meet for crunch talks - although Jay Monahan did reveal conversations were due to take place in the coming days.
Harmon - who is the former coach of LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman - is optimistic something can be worked out, however, based on Rahm's seismic switch and the aftershock effects golf will feel as a result.
He said: "You may see LIV continuing to live the way they are, or you might see someone from the European Tour and the [PGA Tour] be able to go back and forth and play one of each.
"They've said all along that will never happen, but what happened [with Rahm] is going to bring this closer to fruition and get them all to the same events at the same time. And that's all we want as fans."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
