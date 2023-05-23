Brooks Koepka Takes Wanamaker Trophy To Florida Panthers Game
The American lifted the trophy at the game the day after becoming PGA Champion for the third time
It’s safe to say Brooks Koepka is having one of the best weeks of his life. First, he claimed his fifth Major title in the PGA Championship, then his beloved ice hockey team, Florida Panthers, moved within one win of the Stanley Cup with a 1-0 victory against Carolina Hurricanes.
Not only did Koepka appear at the FLA Live Arena to watch the win, he also brought along the Wanamaker Trophy, where, donning his Florida Panthers jersey, he was shown on the big screen lifting it, to the delight of the other fans in the arena.
A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf)
A photo posted by on
After his two-shot win at Oak Hill Country Club the day before, Koepka was asked how he would reflect on his third PGA Championship title. He admitted it would take time and come after a celebration. He said: “It’s tough to kind of reflect in the moment. I think probably the best reflection comes like a day, a couple days later. Well, definitely not tomorrow. I won't be sober.”
He appears to have been true to his word, with footage also emerging of him celebrating the team’s victory with left winger Brady Tkachuk, who is seen drinking from the trophy.
🚨Brooks & Brady Tkachuk celebrate the Panthers taking a 3-0 series lead. 🍺 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5mrFHqL5SpMay 23, 2023
Fans had their say on Koepka’s celebrations on Twitter, with one saying: "Brooks is absolutely nuked lol love it," and another remarking: "Brooks knows how to celebrate a win!"
Brooks is absolutely nuked lol love itMay 23, 2023
Brooks knows how to celebrate a win!May 23, 2023
As well as his fifth Major title and the win for the Florida Panthers, which took them to within one victory of their first Stanley Cup final since 1996, Koepka's achievement meant even more to him given his injury problems over recent years, which he alluded to after the tournament.
He said: "It feels damned good. Yeah, this one is definitely special. I think this one is probably the most meaningful of them all with everything that's gone on, all the crazy stuff over the last few years. But it feels good to be back and to get number five."
Given that, it's hard to argue his celebrations were well-earned. The scenes during and after the game were also in contrast to another appearance Koepka made at a Florida Panthers game last month, where he was filmed shouting obscenities, including calling Aaron Ekblad a "f****** traffic cone,” while holding a traffic cone himself.
Following Koepka's altogether more celebratory appearance at Monday's game, it's back down to earth for the American later in the week, as he tees it up in the latest LIV Golf event in the schedule, at Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
MNML MV2 Stand Bag Review
The MNML MV2 stand bag comes with a few unique surprises, but how did it perform out on the golf course?
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch Review
Mike Bailey puts the latest golf GPS watch from Garmin, the Approach S70, to the test on and off the golf course
By Mike Bailey • Published