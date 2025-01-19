After Five Major Victories Brooks Koepka Splits With Coach For Second Time
The LIV golfer revealed in a text message to Golfweek that he has split with Claude Harmon III despite his five Major wins coming under his guidance
Brooks Koepka has announced he has parted company with coach Claude Harmon III, despite his five Major wins coming under his guidance.
Per Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, the LIV Golf star confirmed the split in a text message less than three weeks before he returns to action for the start of the fourth season of the circuit in Riyadh.
The 34-year-old wrote: “Pete Cowen and Jeff Pierce will be handling everything golf-related.” Both Cowen and Pierce are long-term members of Koepka’s coaching team.
Harmon has been Koepka’s swing coach for much of his career, beginning in 2013. He helped the American’s initial rise in the game, with highlights including four Major wins between 2017 and 2019 - a period that also included four spells at the top of the world rankings.
Despite that extraordinary success, the pair split for the first time in 2020. Koepka had some success following that parting of the ways, including victory in the 2021 WM Phoneix Open. However, his form - albeit not helped by injuries - generally dipped and he sat 19th in the world when he signed for LIV Golf in 2022.
Soon after that move, Koepka again turned to Harmon, and that October, he claimed his first LIV Golf title in Jeddah.
In 2023, following a near-miss at The Masters, Koepka, with Harmon in his team, added a fifth Major title to his collection with victory at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, while he now has the same number of LIV Golf titles to his name.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Harmon also confirmed to Golfweek via text message that the two would no longer be working together, writing: “Yes, not working with him. Proud of the things we did together when I came back at the back end of 2022.”
Previously, Harmon, who is the son of the legendary Butch, lashed out at the media in a robust defence of Koepka’s decision to join LIV Golf. He told Golfweek in 2023: “You guys all acted like Brooks was a s***** player and Will Zalatoris was great, but the guy has won one golf tournament, yeah, he’s finished second in a bunch of tournaments.
“So have a lot of players, but you guys are ready to crown him as if he’s the second coming of Christ and you guys are acting like Brooks Koepka was a bum. Seriously, pre-Masters, that is what was happening. And you guys know that.”
When the new season begins on 6 February at Riyadh Golf Club, Koepka will be aiming to win his third LIV Golf title in Saudi Arabia, having followed his Jeddah victory in 2022 with a second title in the city a year later.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Sepp Straka Eases To Confident Victory At The American Express For Third PGA Tour Title
The Austrian completed a virtually blemish-free week with a two-under 70 to claim his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
Collin Morikawa The Latest Big-Name Player To Withdraw From Farmers Insurance Open After Xander Schauffele
The two-time Major winner has withdrawn from the Torrey Pines event, with his place in the 156-player field being taken by Wesley Bryan
By Mike Hall Published
-
One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True
Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Hope That I Will Still Be Able To Support This Tour' - Tyrrell Hatton Pledges Commitment To DP World Tour Despite Ryder Cup Uncertainty
The LIV Golf player says he wants to support the DP World Tour even if an appeal against fines and suspensions imposed by the circuit leaves his Ryder Cup future in jeopardy
By Mike Hall Published
-
'A Less Threatening Image' - Rahm Backs New CEO To Have Positive Impact On LIV Future
Jon Rahm feels a change of LIV Golf CEO may help smooth over any talks about the future as there was "a little too much bad blood" between Greg Norman and the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
'There's A Reason They Didn't Want Him' - Jerry Foltz Fires Back At Eugenio Chacarra After Spaniard's Parting LIV Golf Criticism
Following brutal comments from Chacarra about the PIF-backed circuit, the LIV broadcaster questioned his performance and character over the past two years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Delivers His Verdict On Greg Norman's LIV Golf Exit
Rory McIlroy had some rare words of praise for Greg Norman after it was confirmed the Australian had been replaced as LIV Golf CEO
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Confirms 'Multi-Year' Fox Sports TV Agreement
Entering the third full league season, new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil announced LIV would be available on the top US network with immediate effect
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Jon Rahm And Other LIV Stars Can Play DP World Tour Events In 2025
LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia will all be teeing it up on the DP World Tour this year, but why are they allowed? We take a look
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf
Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event
By Paul Higham Published