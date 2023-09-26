Brooks Koepka Reveals How Many Majors He Should Have Won

Speaking on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka claimed he should have had 'nine Major victories' by now

Brooks Koepka poses next to the PGA Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

To be a successful golfer you have to have self-belief and, in the current crop of elite players, you could argue the player with the most is Brooks Koepka, with the American an absolute assassin when it comes to the Major championships.

Between 2017 and 2019, the 33-year-old claimed four Major scalps, as well as multiple runner-up finishes. Despite injury problems halting his momentum, as well as a move to LIV Golf, Koepka returned to Major winning ways at the 2023 PGA Championship, avenging his second place finish at the Masters just a month prior, a tournament which the American admitted to "choking away." 

Featuring at a fourth Ryder Cup in Rome, Koepka appeared on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast prior to the team event where, in the process, he claimed that "I feel like I can get to 12 (Major titles).” 

Speaking on the podcast, the American went on to add: "Well, you think about how many I've already blown. Like, I blew one to Phil (Mickelson), so that would be six. Tiger (Woods), that's seven. Jon Rahm, so that's eight. Gary Woodland, I lost to Gary, so that's nine. I feel like I should have nine right now."

Along with the statement, Koepka couldn't help but take a slight dig at Woods' 15 Major wins, with Koepka finishing behind his countryman at the 2019 Masters, the scene of Tiger's final victory in a Major championship

Tiger Woods celebrates after 2019 Masters victory

Woods celebrates his 15th Major win at the 2019 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked about whether he could surpass Woods, Koepka uttered: "I hope so. That'd be great, right? That was the benchmark, 14 till I gave him 15," in reference to Woods' win at Augusta National.

Koepka is amongst some of the rarest company in golf with his five Major wins, sitting in a tie of 15th for most Major wins from a male golfer. That number could have been six earlier this year though, had he not blown a four-shot lead to Rahm on Sunday.

The American looked back to his brilliant best and led by four from Rahm when the third round resumed on Sunday following lengthy rain delays on Saturday. However, a final round of 75, that included six bogeys, was the nail in the coffin for Koepka, who went on to finish in a share of second with fellow LIV player, Mickelson.

Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


