Brooks Koepka Continues Sports Tour With Miami Heat NBA Playoff Game

Brooks Koepka is doing the rounds at all the major sports leagues following his PGA Championship success, following up his night at the ice hockey with a trip to the NBA to watch the Miami Heat.

Koepka took the Wanamaker Trophy to see the Florida Panthers in the NHL earlier this week, then switched sports to basketball to catch a crucial NBA game.

The five-time Major champion was handed a custom jersey by the Heat as he attended their huge playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

It did the trick for the Panthers as Koepka's appearance came as they beat the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sadly for the Florida native, the Celtics won to keep them in the NBA playoffs but the Heat still lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to see who will face the Denver Nuggets for the NBA Championship.

Koepka is a massive sports fan so it's no surprise to see him venturing out to South Beach to see his local sports teams in action.

The fact he also plays in LIV Golf will give him plenty of free time to catch a game or two throughout the year, although he will be right back into action this weekend.

PGA Champ Brooks Koepka in the house for Celtics-Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1GIU6t54AQMay 24, 2023 See more

Koepka joined the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Byron Nelson on the all-time list in winning his fifth Major, and is now chasing Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Trevino and Phil Mickelson as six-time champions in men's Majors.

And Koepka is keen to get out there and enjoy the trappings of success that come with his two-shot victory at Oak Hill catapulting him into the upper echelons of golfing stardom.

Koepka will be back to his own sport and back on the golf course this weekend as the LIV Golf League returns, but it's not a long journey this time as the latest event takes place at Trump National in Washington DC.