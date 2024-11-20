Hero Who Tried To Save Brian Harman's Son From Drowning In Coma As Open Champion Asks For Prayers Ahead Of RSM Classic
The incident occurred at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in October while Harman was away from his family competing on the Asian Tour
Former Open champion, Brian Harman has asked for prayers to be sent to a hero who remains in a coma more than a month after trying to save his six-year-old son from drowning.
Back on Sunday, October 13, Harman was competing at the Asian Tour's Macau Open while his wife and family friend Cathy Dowdy took a trip to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida along with the Harmans' children and a couple of their buddies.
While the 37-year-old's son and his good friend were boogie boarding, Harman's son was pulled out by a rip current and into danger. Dowdy went out to try and save the child but sustained an injury herself.
Another person on the beach, Crane Cantrell jumped into the water and successfully retrieved both people. However, Dowdy has been in a coma almost ever since.
She is now at a hospital in Savannah, Georgia - around 90 minutes from where Harman and his family live in St Simons, Glynn County. To help Dowdy's family through the difficult time, a GoFundMe page was set up. The initial target was $20,000, but the current figure is at almost four times that.
Harman brought the issue to light in his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the RSM Classic, which takes place over the Plantation and Seaside courses at Sea Island Resort, GA.
“Obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head,” Harman said. “I don’t really know what I wanted to kind of say other than I wanted to use whatever platform I have to bring awareness to what Cathy did, what Crane did.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
"They disregarded theirselves, went into the water, saved my son - and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life.”
Harman - who is making his 13th career appearance at the RSM Classic - expressed his gratitude for all of the support he and his loved ones have received already and encouraged people to continue thinking of Dowdy.
He said: "The outpouring of support we've gotten from Glynn County and the St. Simons community is another one of the most touching things I've ever experienced.
"And for all we've been through and for how terrible it's been for Mike and Christina and Nicole, they're family for us and we're with 'em till the end. I appreciate everybody that's helped us out through all this. You know, prayers for Cathy."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The Three Most Confusing Rules In Golf And How To Interpret Them
At times, golf’s rules can be complex and confusing. Here we look at three of the most confusing rules in golf and give you the info you need to understand them.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
There's A Growing Divide Between Club Members And Nomadic Golfers When It Comes To Handicapping... And I'm Concerned About It
Some golfers believe competition play should be a pre-requisite to achieving a ‘valid’ handicap, while others feel you should be able to submit a card whenever you want
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
5 Big Things To Know About The New PGA Tour Changes
The PGA Tour Policy Board and Player Advisory Council have signed off on a number of changes which will come into effect as early as January 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Why Are We Making This So Hard?' - Hunter Mahan Says One Simple Change Would Help PGA Tour Promote More Leading Young Talent
While the PGA Tour U Rankings help one college golfer each season earn a direct path to the top table, Mahan does not believe it goes far enough...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Ludvig Aberg defends his RSM Classic title as the PGA Tour season concludes at Sea Island Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
How All 10 DP World Tour Graduates Fared In The 2024 PGA Tour Season
Robert MacIntyre won twice while Matthieu Pavon also earned a big tournament victory...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Just Days After The Birth Of His First Child... Rafael Campos Is A PGA Tour Winner
Campos became only the second Puerto Rican to win on the PGA Tour days after becoming a father for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sahith Theegala Gifts Caddie $50,000 Watch After Best Season To Date
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings, Theegala gifted a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch to his caddie, who has been with him since his rookie season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: PGA Tour Player Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Bermuda Championship
Raul Pereda was disqualified from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday morning, reportedly due to the 28-year-old not being in place to play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ryder Cup Star To Make First Competitive Start In Two Months Following Surgery
Following on from the Tour Championship, Ludvig Aberg underwent knee surgery, with the Swede set to defend his title at the RSM Classic and feature for the first time in two months
By Matt Cradock Published