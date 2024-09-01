'I Didn't Even Go To Try And Save My Card' - DP World Tour Pro Shares How He Skipped Q-School After Losing His 'Identity'
After putting himself in contention at the 2024 British Masters, Brandon Stone revealed how he recovered from feeling like he "wasn't good enough' to compete on tour back in 2022
Brandon Stone is a three-time DP World Tour winner who has been at the top table in Europe since 2016. He turned pro three years before that and has resume highlights such as representing South Africa at the 2016 Rio Olympics and finishing T12 at the 2018 PGA Championship.
But back in 2022, the South African was struggling for form and faced impending relegation down to the Challenge Tour - seven years after his initial promotion. Instead of heading to Q-School for one more crack at saving his status, the now-31-year-old just didn't go.
Speaking in the DP World Tour's 'Green Room' at the 2024 British Masters - an event Stone was briefly in contention at before Niklas Norgaard surged away - the South African explained what was going through his mind at the time.
He said: "Um, it was f***ing awful, if I’m honest. I remember so vividly in 2022, I looked at myself in the mirror and didn’t recognize the person. Didn’t recognize the golfer.
"Had no confidence, didn’t have an identity to my game and I didn’t even go to the last event of the season to try and save my card. I just didn’t feel like I could shoot under par. I didn’t even go to Q-School.
"I needed to earn my self-respect back."@BrandonMStone is one shot back heading into the weekend 📈#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/mEaTvDHcmvAugust 30, 2024
"I remember so vividly knowing that if I went to Q-School, there was no way I was getting my card back. And it’s probably the lowest I’ve been in my golf career, where you feel like you can’t shoot a number. I felt like I lost the route. I felt like I lost the privilege to play on the DP World Tour because I did. I wasn’t good enough.
"And I needed to earn, not only earn my card back, but I needed to earn my respect back, my self-respect more than anything because I lost it along the way. And it’s very difficult to kind of pinpoint when that happened."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Stone explained that he pressed reset on his career and began life on the Challenge Tour with a renewed sense of determination, desperate to rightfully earn his way back to the DP World Tour.
And he managed it via six top-10s - including a runner-up finish at the B-NL Challenge Trophy - and a T11th place at the season-ending Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca.
Hopeful of securing a fourth DP World Tour victory in the not-too-distant future, Stone admitted he was grateful for the journey he has been on.
He continued: "You fast-forward through it, a really stellar season for me on the Challenge Tour. Got to Mallorca [Challenge Tour Grand Final] with an opportunity to get my card back and I remember so vividly getting my card back.
“When I got back to my hotel room, I don’t know why, I just looked up and I was sitting on the edge of my bed and there was a mirror and it was the first time in over a year that I recognized myself. I recognized the player that I was. I was happy.
"I was just kind of validated in that decision to go back to the Challenge Tour and earn my right to play out here again.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Niklas Norgaard Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour player Niklas Norgaard via these 12 facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Second Hand Clubs Make Golf More Accessible
It’s no exaggeration to say that the second-hand golf market is helping to grow the game – and make the sport more sustainable
By In partnership with golfclubs4cash Published
-
Why LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton Is Making His DP World Tour Return At The British Masters This Week
The Englishman will tee it up on the DP World Tour at The Belfry alongside the likes of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
The Scottish Open sees some of the best players from the PGA and DP World Tours in action, just one week before the final Major of the year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
DP World Tour Player Explains Why He Doesn't Go To The Range Before Rounds Anymore
Englishman Joe Dean is enjoying a fine year on the DP World Tour - all while avoiding the practice range before competitive rounds...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former LIV Golf Reserve Player Puts Brand New Set Of Irons In The Bag And Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title
Englishman Laurie Canter - who has played 20 out of the 28 LIV Golf events - claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory in Germany on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Players Who Do Not Shout 'FORE' Face Strict Sanctions
The rule - which will be implemented with immediate effect - has been brought in following a meeting of the DP World Tour's tournament committee in April
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters To Make First DP World Tour Start In Over A Year At Home Open This Week
Pieters - who joined the LIV Golf League in February 2023 - will tee it up at the Soudal Open on what is his competitive return to Belgium
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Adrian Otaegui Reigns Supreme At A Dramatic 54-Hole Event In The Far East (But It Wasn't LIV Golf Singapore)
The Spaniard triumphed at Hidden Grace Golf Club by a single shot after the third round was cancelled because of heavy rain
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings Optimistic About Unity In First Interview After Taking Charge
The DP World Tour's fifth CEO of all time, Guy Kinnings has outlined his plans for the future of the sport after succeeding Keith Pelley
By Jonny Leighfield Published