Brandel Chamblee Reveals His Solution For LIV Golfers Returning To The PGA Tour
Brandel Chamblee has revealed his formula for LIV Golf stars to return to playing on the PGA Tour
It looks like one of the major sticking points to a possible PGA Tour deal with the Saudi PIF, but Brandel Chamblee says he has the answer for how to reintegrate LIV Golf players back into the fold.
Some players from LIV may not want to return, but the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more recently Jon Rahm have said they'd love to play in PGA Tour events again.
But while Rory McIlroy would welcome them back for free, the growing feeling among PGA Tour players is that some sort of punishment must be administered - with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler all saying the same.
Just what that is nobody seems to have an idea, apart from staunch LIV Golf critic Chamblee, who says he has a way for them to come back.
"They should have to sit out for a period of time, pay fines and when they come back, support/play in only non signature events for as long as they played for LIV," Chamblee said on X.
Fines have been mentioned a lot, with the players who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour feeling those who took the LIV money should pay some back.
Others have mooted possible qualifying routes back, so LIV Golf stars don't just walk back in and take spots in fields away from players who stayed put.
They should have to sit out for a period of time, pay fines and when they come back, support/play in only non signature events for as long as they played for LIV. https://t.co/GLf9WNrJwnFebruary 8, 2024
It's clear that having all the best players playing in the big events outside of the Majors is what the majority of golf fans, and players, want to see eventually.
Just how that mechanism works will be a major discussion point as talks continue between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF.
Although the huge $3bn deal with Strategic Sports Group has played such as Spieth saying that there is now less urgency about securing a deal - if it is in fact needed at all.
Nothing is likely to happen soon, but there will remain talks of just how the two sides of golf's big split can one day join forces again. It does not look like an easy problem to solve.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
