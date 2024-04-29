Brandel Chamblee Argues Tiger Woods Should Stand Alone As The Most Successful PGA Tour Player Ever After Rory McIlroy Lands 25th Title

Brandel Chamblee believes Tiger Woods should stand alone as the most successful PGA Tour player of all time in terms of wins.

Woods famously tied Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour victories at the Zozo Championship in October 2019, 54 years after his peer claimed the Greater Greensboro Open at the Sedgefield Country Club to set the initial benchmark.

There is thought to be some controversy over Snead's actual number, though, as the figure has changed a couple of times throughout history while Woods' tally has consistently grown since his pro debut back in 1996.

However, the sticking point as far as Chamblee is concerned is not the total figure, but that every single one of Woods' victories - Major championships or regular PGA Tour events - came as a solo party, one of multiple records that Woods is the proud owner of.

Golf Channel analyst, Chamblee pointed out that one of the early golfing icons managed five team victories on the US-based circuit and therefore *only* has 77 solo triumphs.

Sam Snead (Image credit: Getty Images)

The discussion arose - as these things often do - on social media after 5 Clubs Golf reporter Gary Williams posted a message on X to say that Rory McIlroy had moved on to 25 PGA Tour victories thanks to his and Shane Lowry's collective success at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Williams wondered if Woods, who is a great friend of McIlroy, would give the Northern Irishman a little bit of stick for bringing up the quarter century of victories as a duo - to which Chamblee replied: "Team wins should have their own category amongst “tour wins”…

"Most golf fans, if not ALL golf fans assume “individual” wins when a player’s total tour wins are named… but Sam Snead has 5 team wins counted amongst his 82 wins while Tiger has ZERO team wins in his 82 wins… so I ask you who has won the most tour events of all time??? It is Tiger."

Williams responded by admitting that he agreed and offered up a handful of examples where greats of the game had also claimed PGA Tour titles in foursomes or four-ball formats.

He said: "Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] partnered for 2 official wins. [Byron] Nelson had a couple team wins, [Ben] Hogan has 8 wins with a partner."

Team wins should have their own category amongst “tour wins”… most golf fans, if not ALL golf fans assume “individual” wins when a player’s total tour wins are named… but Sam Snead has 5 team wins counted amongst his 82 wins while Tiger has ZERO team wins in his 82 wins… so I… https://t.co/TYC1ItRlwJApril 29, 2024

The majority of fans who responded to both parties on X appeared in agreement that Woods should be out in front on his own, although there were some who argued - as the old saying goes - that a win is a win and any victory with a field of that strength should be celebrated accordingly.

McIlroy and Lowry certainly celebrated after their Zurich Classic W on Sunday night, taking to the stage for the four-time Major winner to lead a rendition of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' in front of a joyous crowd.

The Northern Irishman said the pair would likely be back to defend next year, too, but if McIlroy decided to team up with Woods in 2025 and they went on to win, wouldn't that solve the argument of most successful PGA Tour player ever once and for all?...