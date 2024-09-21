BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Four

Matteo Manassero takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth, with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel in pursuit

Matteo Manassero takes a shot during the BMW PGA Championship
Matteo Manassero has a three-shot lead with one round to play
Mike Hall
With one round to play of the DP World Tour's flagship event the BMW PGA Championship Matteo Manassero has a three-shot lead at Wentworth.

The Italian shot a nine-under 63 on Saturday in a group with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel, who also both impressed. The three are again grouped together on Sunday, with a start time of 7.05am ET (12.05pm BST). 

Beginning 10 minutes earlier is a group featuring the tournament's early pacesetter Matthew Baldwin, Antoine Rozner and Thriston Lawrence. Baldwin is the closest to Manassero, starting four shots off the lead. 

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd during the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is three off the lead ahead of the final round at Wentworth

Another group in contention features Marcus Armitage, Harry Hall and Aaron Rai, who get their final rounds underway at 6.45am ET (11.45am BST).

Whoever eventually lifts the trophy, they will likely need to contend with difficult weather conditions, with rain expected on Sunday. Meanwhile, there is also the potential for disruptions because of predicted thunderstorms.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the fourth round of the BMW PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Four

ET (BST)

1st Tee

  • 3.15am (8.15am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Rose
  • 3.25am (8.25am): Jeong weon Ko, Jens Dantorp, Nacho Elvira
  • 3.35am (8.35am): Andrew Johnston, Nicolai Hojgaard, Alejandro del Rey
  • 3.45am (8.45am): Dan Bradbury, Jordan Gumberg, Adri Arnaus
  • 3.55am (8.55am):  Adam Scott, Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox
  • 4.05am (9.05am): Matt Wallace, Byeong Hun An, Connor Syme
  • 4.20am (9.20am): Victor Perez, Luke Donald, Joe Dean
  • 4.30am (9.30am): Jorge Campillo, Richie Ramsay, Rikuya Hoshino
  • 4.40am (9.40am): Paul Waring, Fabrizio Zanotti, Sepp Straka
  • 4.50am (9.50am): Adrian Otaegui, Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
  • 5.00am (10.00am): Danny Willett, Matti Schmid, Angel Hidalgo
  • 5.10am (10.10am): Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson
  • 5.30am (10.30am): Tom McKibbin, Andy Sullivan, Shane Lowry
  • 5.40am (10.40am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Bairstow, Ewen Ferguson
  • 5.50am (10.50am): Niklas Norgaard, Padraig Harrington, Aaron Cockerill
  • 6.00am (11.00am): Grant Forrest, Si Woo Kim, Alex Noren
  • 6.10am (11.10am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Eddie Pepperell, Ugo Coussaud
  • 6.20am (11.20am): Darius van Driel, Thomas Detry, Jeff Winther
  • 6.35am (11.35am): Marcus Kinhult, Yannik Paul, Robert MacIntyre
  • 6.45am (11.45am): Marcus Armitage, Harry Hall, Aaron Rai
  • 6.55am (11.55am): Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Baldwin
  • 7.05am (12.05pm): Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Matteo Manassero

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The US

All times ET

Sunday September 22: 7:00am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The UK

All times BST

Sunday September 22: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

