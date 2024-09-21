BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Matteo Manassero takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth, with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel in pursuit
With one round to play of the DP World Tour's flagship event the BMW PGA Championship Matteo Manassero has a three-shot lead at Wentworth.
The Italian shot a nine-under 63 on Saturday in a group with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel, who also both impressed. The three are again grouped together on Sunday, with a start time of 7.05am ET (12.05pm BST).
Beginning 10 minutes earlier is a group featuring the tournament's early pacesetter Matthew Baldwin, Antoine Rozner and Thriston Lawrence. Baldwin is the closest to Manassero, starting four shots off the lead.
Another group in contention features Marcus Armitage, Harry Hall and Aaron Rai, who get their final rounds underway at 6.45am ET (11.45am BST).
Whoever eventually lifts the trophy, they will likely need to contend with difficult weather conditions, with rain expected on Sunday. Meanwhile, there is also the potential for disruptions because of predicted thunderstorms.
Below are the tee times and groupings for the fourth round of the BMW PGA Championship.
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Four
ET (BST)
1st Tee
- 3.15am (8.15am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Rose
- 3.25am (8.25am): Jeong weon Ko, Jens Dantorp, Nacho Elvira
- 3.35am (8.35am): Andrew Johnston, Nicolai Hojgaard, Alejandro del Rey
- 3.45am (8.45am): Dan Bradbury, Jordan Gumberg, Adri Arnaus
- 3.55am (8.55am): Adam Scott, Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox
- 4.05am (9.05am): Matt Wallace, Byeong Hun An, Connor Syme
- 4.20am (9.20am): Victor Perez, Luke Donald, Joe Dean
- 4.30am (9.30am): Jorge Campillo, Richie Ramsay, Rikuya Hoshino
- 4.40am (9.40am): Paul Waring, Fabrizio Zanotti, Sepp Straka
- 4.50am (9.50am): Adrian Otaegui, Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
- 5.00am (10.00am): Danny Willett, Matti Schmid, Angel Hidalgo
- 5.10am (10.10am): Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson
- 5.30am (10.30am): Tom McKibbin, Andy Sullivan, Shane Lowry
- 5.40am (10.40am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Bairstow, Ewen Ferguson
- 5.50am (10.50am): Niklas Norgaard, Padraig Harrington, Aaron Cockerill
- 6.00am (11.00am): Grant Forrest, Si Woo Kim, Alex Noren
- 6.10am (11.10am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Eddie Pepperell, Ugo Coussaud
- 6.20am (11.20am): Darius van Driel, Thomas Detry, Jeff Winther
- 6.35am (11.35am): Marcus Kinhult, Yannik Paul, Robert MacIntyre
- 6.45am (11.45am): Marcus Armitage, Harry Hall, Aaron Rai
- 6.55am (11.55am): Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Baldwin
- 7.05am (12.05pm): Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Matteo Manassero
How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The US
All times ET
Sunday September 22: 7:00am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The UK
All times BST
Sunday September 22: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
