BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two

All of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at Olympia Fields

Rory McIlroy and Lucas Glover side by side
Rory McIlroy and Lucas Glover are paired together
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

The FedEx Cup playoffs continue as the best 50 players head to Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship. 

Lucas Glover catapulted up to fourth in the season-long standings after his playoff victory against Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St Jude Championship meant the 43-year-old was victorious for the second successive week. 

Although 50 players are competing this week, just the top 30 will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week. Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion after a superb final-round display last year. 

McIlroy will be looking to improve upon his third-place finish at the St Jude Championship last week as he eyes up his first win in America this year. He tees off alongside last week's winner, Glover at 10:10am CDT.

Cantlay, who lost against Glover in last week's playoff, is the defending champion of this event and will be paired alongside Max Homa for the first two rounds. He gets underway at 9:54am CDT on Thursday. 

Elsewhere, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm - World No. 1 and 3 - will play together on Thursday and Friday, while Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood will renew their rivalry from the Open Championship last month.

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round One

ROUND One - CDT (BST)

  • 8:26am (2:26pm) - JT Poston, Brendon Todd
  • 8:37am (2.:37pm) - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8:48am (2:48pm) - Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:59am (2.59pm) - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
  • 9:10am (3:10pm) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
  • 9:21am (3:21pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka
  • 9:32am (3:32pm) - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
  • 9:43am (3:43pm) - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
  • 9:54am (3:54pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
  • 10:10am (4:10pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
  • 10:21am (4:21 pm) - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:32am (4:32pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
  • 10:43am (4:43pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 10:54am (4:54pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
  • 11:05am (5:05pm) - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges
  • 11:16am (5:16pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy 
  • 11:27am (5:27pm) - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
  • 11:43am (5:43pm) - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:54am (5:54pm) - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:05pm (6:05pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim 
  • 12:16pm (6:16pm) - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
  • 12:27pm (6:27pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 
  • 12:38pm (6:38pm) - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
  • 12:49pm (6:49pm) - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
  • 1:00pm (7:00pm)  - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ROUND Two - CDT (BST)

  • 8:26am (2:26pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 8:37am (2.:37pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
  • 8:48am (2:48pm) - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges
  • 8:59am (2.59pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
  • 9:10am (3:10pm) - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
  • 9:21am (3:21pm) - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 9:32am (3:32pm) - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:43am (3:43pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
  • 9:54am (3:54pm) - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
  • 10:10am (4:10pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
  • 10:21am (4:21 pm) - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10:32am (4:32pm) - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
  • 10:43am (4:43pm) - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
  • 10:54am (4:54pm) - JT Poston, Brendon Todd
  • 11:05am (5:05pm) - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11:16am (5:16pm) - Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An
  • 11:27am (5:27pm) - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
  • 11:43am (5:43pm) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
  • 11:54am (5:54pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka
  • 12:05pm (6:05pm) - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
  • 12:16pm (6:16pm) - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
  • 12:27pm (6:27pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
  • 12:38pm (6:38pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
  • 12:49pm (6:49pm) - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:00pm (7:00pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸