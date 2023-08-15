BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two
All of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at Olympia Fields
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The FedEx Cup playoffs continue as the best 50 players head to Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship.
Lucas Glover catapulted up to fourth in the season-long standings after his playoff victory against Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St Jude Championship meant the 43-year-old was victorious for the second successive week.
Although 50 players are competing this week, just the top 30 will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week. Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion after a superb final-round display last year.
McIlroy will be looking to improve upon his third-place finish at the St Jude Championship last week as he eyes up his first win in America this year. He tees off alongside last week's winner, Glover at 10:10am CDT.
Cantlay, who lost against Glover in last week's playoff, is the defending champion of this event and will be paired alongside Max Homa for the first two rounds. He gets underway at 9:54am CDT on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm - World No. 1 and 3 - will play together on Thursday and Friday, while Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood will renew their rivalry from the Open Championship last month.
Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship Tee Times - Round One
ROUND One - CDT (BST)
- 8:26am (2:26pm) - JT Poston, Brendon Todd
- 8:37am (2.:37pm) - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8:48am (2:48pm) - Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An
- 8:59am (2.59pm) - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
- 9:10am (3:10pm) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
- 9:21am (3:21pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka
- 9:32am (3:32pm) - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
- 9:43am (3:43pm) - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
- 9:54am (3:54pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 10:10am (4:10pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
- 10:21am (4:21 pm) - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:32am (4:32pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
- 10:43am (4:43pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young
- 10:54am (4:54pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 11:05am (5:05pm) - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges
- 11:16am (5:16pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
- 11:27am (5:27pm) - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
- 11:43am (5:43pm) - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:54am (5:54pm) - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 12:05pm (6:05pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
- 12:16pm (6:16pm) - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
- 12:27pm (6:27pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 12:38pm (6:38pm) - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:49pm (6:49pm) - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 1:00pm (7:00pm) - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
BMW Championship Tee Times - Round Two
ROUND Two - CDT (BST)
- 8:26am (2:26pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young
- 8:37am (2.:37pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 8:48am (2:48pm) - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges
- 8:59am (2.59pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
- 9:10am (3:10pm) - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
- 9:21am (3:21pm) - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9:32am (3:32pm) - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 9:43am (3:43pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
- 9:54am (3:54pm) - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
- 10:10am (4:10pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 10:21am (4:21 pm) - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:32am (4:32pm) - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 10:43am (4:43pm) - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
- 10:54am (4:54pm) - JT Poston, Brendon Todd
- 11:05am (5:05pm) - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:16am (5:16pm) - Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An
- 11:27am (5:27pm) - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
- 11:43am (5:43pm) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
- 11:54am (5:54pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka
- 12:05pm (6:05pm) - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
- 12:16pm (6:16pm) - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
- 12:27pm (6:27pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 12:38pm (6:38pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
- 12:49pm (6:49pm) - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:00pm (7:00pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
‘He’s Really Self-Imploded’ - Former Ryder Cup Captain On ‘Disappointing’ Phil Mickelson
Lanny Wadkins was highly critical of Mickelson in the wake of fresh new gambling allegations relating to the 2012 Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published
-
10 Ways To Spark More Joy Into Your Golf Game
Golf is a frustrating game, but don't let it get on top of you. Here are some tips to help bring you continual enjoyment
By Emma Booth Published
-
‘He’s Really Self-Imploded’ - Former Ryder Cup Captain On ‘Disappointing’ Phil Mickelson
Lanny Wadkins was highly critical of Mickelson in the wake of fresh new gambling allegations relating to the 2012 Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is among the field of 50 pursuing a place in the season-closing Tour Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Vows To 'Get Working And Make My Hands Bleed' In Pursuit Of Major
Hull is determined to put in the work necessary to ensure next year brings her maiden Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Shocking Moment Giant Hailstones Destroy Golf Course Green
The storm left holes in the greens at Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 Things To Know About The 2024 DP World Tour Schedule
The 2024 DP World Tour schedule has been released, and there are some big changes
By Mike Hall Published
-
'A Week Of What Could Have Been’ - McIlroy On FedEx St Jude Championship Performance
The Northern Irishman started the day five shots back and, in the end, fell just one short of a playoff after a final-round 65
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘I Have To Look At It In A Positive Way’ - Fleetwood After Latest PGA Tour Close Call
The Englishman came up close again at the FedEx St Jude Championship, finishing a shot off eventual winner Lucas Glover
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood To Play With Sons In Asian Tour Event
Poulter and Westwood will play with their sons in the Asian Tour's International Series England tournament
By Mike Hall Published