BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two

The FedEx Cup playoffs continue as the best 50 players head to Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship.

Lucas Glover catapulted up to fourth in the season-long standings after his playoff victory against Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St Jude Championship meant the 43-year-old was victorious for the second successive week.

Although 50 players are competing this week, just the top 30 will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week. Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion after a superb final-round display last year.

McIlroy will be looking to improve upon his third-place finish at the St Jude Championship last week as he eyes up his first win in America this year. He tees off alongside last week's winner, Glover at 10:10am CDT.

Cantlay, who lost against Glover in last week's playoff, is the defending champion of this event and will be paired alongside Max Homa for the first two rounds. He gets underway at 9:54am CDT on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm - World No. 1 and 3 - will play together on Thursday and Friday, while Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood will renew their rivalry from the Open Championship last month.

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round One

ROUND One - CDT (BST)

8:26am (2:26pm) - JT Poston, Brendon Todd

- JT Poston, Brendon Todd 8:37am (2.:37pm) - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

- Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:48am (2:48pm) - Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An

- Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An 8:59am (2.59pm) - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

- Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose 9:10am (3:10pm) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

- Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 9:21am (3:21pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

- Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka 9:32am (3:32pm) - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

- Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk 9:43am (3:43pm) - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

- Russell Henley, Nick Taylor 9:54am (3:54pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

- Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa 10:10am (4:10pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

- Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover 10:21am (4:21 pm) - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

- Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood 10:32am (4:32pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

- Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge 10:43am (4:43pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young

- Cam Davis, Cameron Young 10:54am (4:54pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

- Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole 11:05am (5:05pm) - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

- Seamus Power, Lee Hodges 11:16am (5:16pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

- Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy 11:27am (5:27pm) - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

- Chris Kirk, Sam Burns 11:43am (5:43pm) - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

- Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton 11:54am (5:54pm) - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

- Jason Day, Collin Morikawa 12:05pm (6:05pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

- Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim 12:16pm (6:16pm) - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

- Tony Finau, Taylor Moore 12:27pm (6:27pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

- Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 12:38pm (6:38pm) - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 12:49pm (6:49pm) - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

- Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 1:00pm (7:00pm) - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ROUND Two - CDT (BST)