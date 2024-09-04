Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup

Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup trophy and a number of golfers from PGA Tour and LIV Golf missing
The Presidents Cup teams are complete, with captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir adding their six picks to their six automatic qualifiers.

The 2024 match takes place later this month at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the Internationals will once again search for their first win since 1998.

Both teams are strong, with the Americans featuring World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Xander Schauffele, while the Internationals are headlined by Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.

But what about the names that missed out on the teams? We take a look at some of the notables that won't be playing in the 2024 Presidents Cup...

Big PGA Tour names missing from Team USA

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas walk down a fairway chatting

For the first time since 2016, Justin Thomas has not made a US team, while his close friend Jordan Spieth is out with injury.

Rickie Fowler also did not receive a pick, while Open runner-up Billy Horschel was another to be overlooked, as was 2024 Valero Texas Open winner Akshay Bhatia.

  • Justin Thomas
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Billy Horschel

Big PGA Tour names missing from the International Team

Cameron Davis holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy

The home side will have Canadians Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes on board to soak up the Montreal crowd support but PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin and 2024 WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor were not picked.

Australia's Cameron Davis, who finished 8th in the points list after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year, was a surprise omission from captain Mike Weir.

  • Cameron Davis
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Nick Taylor

Big LIV Golf names missing from Team USA

Bryson DeChambeau holds up the US Open trophy to the fans after his win

Due to the fact that the PGA Tour organizes the match, LIV Golfers are not allowed to play in the Presidents Cup.

That means that 2024 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was not considered or Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch.

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Talor Gooch

Big LIV Golf names missing from the International Team

Joaquin Niemann from the chest up during a LIV Golf tournament

The International Team is arguably affected more by the lack of LIV Golfers, with 2024's two-time LIV winner Joaquin Niemann unable to play. It also means that 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith isn't eligible as well as the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer.

  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Cameron Smith
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Dean Burmester
  • Abraham Ancer
