Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup teams are complete, with captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir adding their six picks to their six automatic qualifiers.

The 2024 match takes place later this month at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the Internationals will once again search for their first win since 1998.

Both teams are strong, with the Americans featuring World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Xander Schauffele, while the Internationals are headlined by Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.

But what about the names that missed out on the teams? We take a look at some of the notables that won't be playing in the 2024 Presidents Cup...

Big PGA Tour names missing from Team USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time since 2016, Justin Thomas has not made a US team, while his close friend Jordan Spieth is out with injury.

Rickie Fowler also did not receive a pick, while Open runner-up Billy Horschel was another to be overlooked, as was 2024 Valero Texas Open winner Akshay Bhatia.

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

Big PGA Tour names missing from the International Team

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The home side will have Canadians Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes on board to soak up the Montreal crowd support but PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin and 2024 WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor were not picked.

Australia's Cameron Davis, who finished 8th in the points list after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year, was a surprise omission from captain Mike Weir.

Cameron Davis

Adam Hadwin

Nick Taylor

Big LIV Golf names missing from Team USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to the fact that the PGA Tour organizes the match, LIV Golfers are not allowed to play in the Presidents Cup.

That means that 2024 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was not considered or Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch.

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Talor Gooch

Big LIV Golf names missing from the International Team

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Team is arguably affected more by the lack of LIV Golfers, with 2024's two-time LIV winner Joaquin Niemann unable to play. It also means that 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith isn't eligible as well as the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer.