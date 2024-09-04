Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup
Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?
The Presidents Cup teams are complete, with captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir adding their six picks to their six automatic qualifiers.
The 2024 match takes place later this month at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the Internationals will once again search for their first win since 1998.
Both teams are strong, with the Americans featuring World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Xander Schauffele, while the Internationals are headlined by Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.
But what about the names that missed out on the teams? We take a look at some of the notables that won't be playing in the 2024 Presidents Cup...
Big PGA Tour names missing from Team USA
For the first time since 2016, Justin Thomas has not made a US team, while his close friend Jordan Spieth is out with injury.
Rickie Fowler also did not receive a pick, while Open runner-up Billy Horschel was another to be overlooked, as was 2024 Valero Texas Open winner Akshay Bhatia.
- Justin Thomas
- Jordan Spieth
- Rickie Fowler
- Akshay Bhatia
- Billy Horschel
Big PGA Tour names missing from the International Team
The home side will have Canadians Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes on board to soak up the Montreal crowd support but PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin and 2024 WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor were not picked.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Australia's Cameron Davis, who finished 8th in the points list after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year, was a surprise omission from captain Mike Weir.
- Cameron Davis
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Taylor
Big LIV Golf names missing from Team USA
Due to the fact that the PGA Tour organizes the match, LIV Golfers are not allowed to play in the Presidents Cup.
That means that 2024 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was not considered or Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch.
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Talor Gooch
Big LIV Golf names missing from the International Team
The International Team is arguably affected more by the lack of LIV Golfers, with 2024's two-time LIV winner Joaquin Niemann unable to play. It also means that 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith isn't eligible as well as the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer.
- Joaquin Niemann
- Cameron Smith
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Abraham Ancer
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
LIV Golf Announces Early Stages Of 2025 Schedule
The first four events of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule have been unveiled
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission
In a lengthy social media post, Thomas said he was "very bummed" to miss out on the Presidents Cup while also announcing he is set to become a father in November
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Early Stages Of 2025 Schedule
The first four events of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule have been unveiled
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission
In a lengthy social media post, Thomas said he was "very bummed" to miss out on the Presidents Cup while also announcing he is set to become a father in November
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Presidents Cup Captain's Picks: Keegan Bradley Handed Team USA Wildcard
Captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir have announced their captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup teams, with Keegan Bradley confirmed on the US team
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Jim Furyk Has One More Presidents Cup Assistant Captain To Name - And It Could Be Tiger Woods
Team USA's assistant captains at the 2024 Presidents Cup may still not be settled with Woods of interest to Furyk and Keegan Bradley in line for a wildcard pick
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which 10 DP World Tour Players Are In Line For A 2025 PGA Tour Card?
Due to the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, 10 European-based golfers are set for a US-based season in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Collin Morikawa Happy To Finish Top Of ‘Fake’ Tour Championship Leaderboard After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
The two-time Major winner is taking comfort from being the top performer at the East Lake event, even if it didn’t give him the FedEx Cup title
By Mike Hall Published
-
'At The Very Least, The FedEx Cup Playoffs Need A Re-Think'
Is it time for the FedEx Cup finale to look at alternative formats, or does the staggered start work? We discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
YouTube Star Peter Finch Explains The Two Key Differences Between Him And A PGA Tour Pro
English YouTube sensation Peter Finch is an excellent golfer, but even he knows the gap up to a PGA Tour pro can be a significant one
By Jonny Leighfield Published