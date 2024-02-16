Best Simulator Hole-In-One Of All Time? Watch PGA Tour Pro Make Ace With Incredible Putter Trick Shot
Former RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan made a simulator hole-in-one...with a putter
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan is known for having one of the best short games and an eye for a trick shot, having grown the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel with brother George as trick shot artists - but this one might take some beating.
The American hit a toed-in full swing putter shot on the iconic 7th at Pebble Beach that somehow landed perfectly on the fringe of the green before running all the way into the bottom of the cup.
Is it the best hole-in-one ever recorded on a simulator? It's got to be up there.
See for yourself...
Watch Wesley Bryan's toed-in putter ace:
🚨 Hole-in-One | Toe-of-Putter 🚨 pic.twitter.com/z2TwkW5S5MFebruary 15, 2024
It's the latest high profile simulator hole-in-one seen on the 7th at Pebble Beach after Barstool Sports' Jersey Jerry recently live streamed himself attempting to ace the famous par 3.
He finally did it after 36 hours and 2,600 attempts, with the stream and clips coming out of it going viral across the golf and social media space.
Wesley Bryan currently ranks 726th in the world and is yet to make a professional start this year. His best finish on tour in 2023 was a 6th-place at the Puerto Rico Open, with his one PGA Tour victory coming at the 2017 RBC Heritage after three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016.
He has a career-high world ranking of 36th and career earnings of just over $4m on the US circuit.
The Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel has over 300,000 subscribers, and the siblings recently played together on the PGA Tour for the first time ever when they teed it up in the Bermuda Championship.
It was George's PGA Tour debut, and he went on to make the cut and finish a very respectable T69th.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
What Times Does Tiger Woods Tee Off On Friday At The Genesis Invitational?
Woods goes off at 11.54am local time on Friday at Riviera
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Comes Apart On Closing Stretch To Fall Back At Genesis Invitational
The four-time Major winner played his last four holes in five-over-par to leave work to be done to make the cut on Friday
By Elliott Heath Published