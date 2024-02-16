Best Simulator Hole-In-One Of All Time? Watch PGA Tour Pro Make Ace With Incredible Putter Trick Shot

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan is known for having one of the best short games and an eye for a trick shot, having grown the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel with brother George as trick shot artists - but this one might take some beating.

The American hit a toed-in full swing putter shot on the iconic 7th at Pebble Beach that somehow landed perfectly on the fringe of the green before running all the way into the bottom of the cup.

Is it the best hole-in-one ever recorded on a simulator? It's got to be up there.

See for yourself...

Watch Wesley Bryan's toed-in putter ace:

🚨 Hole-in-One | Toe-of-Putter 🚨 pic.twitter.com/z2TwkW5S5MFebruary 15, 2024 See more

It's the latest high profile simulator hole-in-one seen on the 7th at Pebble Beach after Barstool Sports' Jersey Jerry recently live streamed himself attempting to ace the famous par 3.

He finally did it after 36 hours and 2,600 attempts, with the stream and clips coming out of it going viral across the golf and social media space.

Wesley Bryan currently ranks 726th in the world and is yet to make a professional start this year. His best finish on tour in 2023 was a 6th-place at the Puerto Rico Open, with his one PGA Tour victory coming at the 2017 RBC Heritage after three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016.

As well as being a trick shot artist and YouTube star, Bryan is also a PGA Tour winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has a career-high world ranking of 36th and career earnings of just over $4m on the US circuit.

The Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel has over 300,000 subscribers, and the siblings recently played together on the PGA Tour for the first time ever when they teed it up in the Bermuda Championship.

It was George's PGA Tour debut, and he went on to make the cut and finish a very respectable T69th.