Barstool Sports’ Jersey Jerry Finally Makes Hole-In-One After 36 Hours And 2,627 Attempts

Ever wondered how long it would take you to make a hole-in-one if you just kept taking shots?

The popular DP World Tour video series, "chase the ace" has seen many pros like Thomas Pieters and Edoardo Molinari try and fail to make a hole-in-one with 500 balls.

But what about a regular, recreational golfer? The odds of an amateur player making a hole-in-one are said to be around 12,500 to 1 and internet personality, Jersey Jerry decided to put that to the test.

A member of the popular sports media company Barstool Sports, Jersey Jerry, real name Gerard Gilfone set himself the challenge to make a hole-in-one on the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach.

Due to obvious logistical constraints, Jersey Jerry attempted the feat on a golf simulator, with his efforts - live-streamed on YouTube - attracting tens of thousands of viewers.

The challenge ultimately saw the internet personality forced to sleep overnight at the facility but, after 36 hours and more than 2,600 attempts, he finally made the requisite hole-in-one with around 90,000 viewers tuned in live to watch it. Check it out below:

"That was really tough, that was not easy," he reflected after making the shot. "I did not even bring a change of clothes because I thought it was going to be like three hours. I'm happy I stuck it out.

"Thank you Barstool, thank you to everyone who watched and gifted [money]. To all the little guys out there - we are better than machines. We did it."

During the ordeal, Jersey Jerry's attracted the attention of several high-profile sporting figures who rallied around the Barstool Sports member's efforts. "The whole feet the street is behind you @Jerrythekid21," five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka posted on social media.

Seven-time Superb Bowl champion Tom Brady was another who shared his support shortly before the hole-in-one shot, posting a photo of himself from the 2017 Super Bowl, a game which saw the 46-year-old inspire the New England Patriots to overturn a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in one of the sport's most famous comebacks.

"It’s darkest before the dawn," the caption read.