Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Slams Brooks Koepka In Heated Podcast

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Back in September 2021, Brooks Koepka was set to face off against Barstool Sports president and founder, Dave Portnoy, in a $250,000 charity golf match. The stipulation was that Koepka had to play left-handed against the 18-handicapper.

Set to take place just two days after the Tour Championship, Koepka was unfortunately forced out of not just the tournament, but also the match with Portnoy, with the four-time Major winner hitting a tree root during his third round.

After he recovered though, the American never went on to face Portnoy, instead choosing a grudge match with Bryson DeChambeau, a player who Koepka has regularly had spats with throughout his professional career. Following the news, it's safe to say that Portnoy wasn't best pleased, as this video below shows.

Extremely strong words from Portnoy regarding Brooks Koepka.Sounds like the match is dead 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/EvYsjcrDCHApril 27, 2022 See more

Speaking on his podcast with 'Chicago Eddie', Portnoy revealed that: "We had the match set-up for $250,000, Lefty vs Lefty. He got injured, whatever, s*** happens, the weekend before we were supposed to play. He DM's (Direct Messages) me, going 'sorry, we'll reschedule it'.

"There was a lot of work on our end, Eddie, to get this thing set-up. The broadcaster the tech-side, hours and hours and hours of setting this thing up, all on our end. Next thing you know, I don't hear from him and he is going 'hey! I'm doing this match against Bryson DeChambeau.'

"Listen, you do you. To not give me a heads up, he was not doing that first and after all the work we put in to our thing... Scumbag, piece of s***! If I wasted somebody's time and energy, not just mine, it wasn't actually mine, it was our company's, granted, I was practicing and injuring my shoulder. If I wasted that much time - it wasn't his fault that he got hurt, but the courtesy to go 'hey, I got this opportunity to do this first, then we will do you.' What a piece of s***. Not even a - I should have told you, nothing, what a piece of s***."

Fans hold a Barstool Sports flag during the third round of the 2018 Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barstool Sports have worked with some big names in golf, with their franchise 'Fore Play' racking up over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.

Within their videos, they have worked and shot videos with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and many, many more.