Awkward! Social Media Speculates Over Koepka And PGA Chief At Trophy Presentation
A video of Koepka and Seth Waugh became a slight talking point at the PGA Championship
The PGA Championship provided multiple memorable moments, with Brooks Koepka lifting the Wanamaker trophy for a third time at Oak Hill. In the process, he became the 20th man ever to claim five Major titles, with his performance being praised by many players and golfers on social media.
Along with the win though, there appeared to be a slightly awkward moment between Koepka and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh as, at the trophy presentation, the two briefly posed for a photo before Waugh walked away from Koepka without barely any eye contact. Not even a handshake.
Any guesses what Seth Waugh said to @BKoepka here.... #LIVGolf @SmashGC @livgolf_league @LIVGolfEnth @LIVGolfNation @LIVGolfUpdates pic.twitter.com/UBw7TfDRuPMay 21, 2023
The video was first posted to Twitter by @golfproryan, with the caption reading: "Any guesses what Seth Waugh said to @BKoepka here...?" Obviously, with this being social media, some of the answers can't be taken seriously but, in the video, Waugh certainly seems to enter and leave the stage quite quickly.
Walking past Koepka, the PGA of America chief poses alongside the recent champion, before seemingly whispering something to Koepka, who splays his arms out whilst smiling. Currently, it is unclear what was said, and whether the smile was indeed a sarcastic one or a genuine one.
Previously, Waugh has been critical of LIV Golf, the league which Koepka joined in June of last year after deciding to leave the PGA Tour, with Waugh stating that: “Their logic about the team play being something significant that people can get behind I think is flawed.”
At the time, he added: “They can fund it for as long as they want to, but no matter how much money you have, at some point burning it doesn’t feel very good. I don’t see they are accomplishing much," with Waugh then reiterating his points for a second time just mere days later.
One last interesting point is that LIV Golf are currently without Official World Golf Ranking points, with their players tumbling down the Rankings. Waugh, who actually sits on the board of the OWGR, insists that there is a healthy dialogue with LIV Golf in the breakaway circuit's ongoing application for OWGR points.
"What I've said and what I'll say now is there has been healthy back and forth. It has not been acrimonious. There's been collegial back and forth of them making an application as other tours have done. We've responded; they've responded. The ball, from my understanding, is in their court from our last response at this point. But it's a natural process."
