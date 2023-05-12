'Flawed' LIV Golf Can't Keep Burning Money - PGA Chief Sends Stark Warning
PGA of America chief Seth Waugh says LIV Golf cannot keep burning through money with the flawed business model
LIV Golf will have no choice but to seek some sort of settlement with the PGA Tour as it does not have a survivable business model, according to PGA of America chief Seth Waugh.
With Waugh also on the board of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), he’s in a unique and powerful position within the sport – and warned that Greg Norman’s new tour may have to wait some time for an outcome over ranking points.
Despite over $2 billion of cash being pumped into LIV Golf by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), it’s hardly a profitable enterprise as yet, with Norman pinning all his hopes of turning a profit on their franchise model.
That constitutes flawed logic though, according to Waugh, who can’t see how or why the Saudi backers would continue burning money, even with their vast wealth.
“Their logic about the team play being something significant that people can get behind I think is flawed,” Waugh told The Times. (opens in new tab) “I don’t think people really care about it. And I don’t see how it’s a survivable business model.
“They can fund it for as long as they want to, but no matter how much money you have, at some point burning it doesn’t feel very good. I don’t see they are accomplishing much."
Waugh added that the only way he could see it going would be for the upstart new tour to find some sort of settlement with the PGA Tour to bring the game back as a whole.
“It seems logical to me, then, that you would work towards some sort of agreement. I hope the game comes back together in some form.”
One of the main sticking points for LIV Golf moving forward is the battle over ranking points, since it’s used for qualifying criteria into the Majors.
Waugh, though, says that it is a slow process, and OWGR is waiting for the latest LIV response in their case – but with obstacles still to fix there may well not be a decision even before the 2024 season.
“There are certain parts of their structure that can be solved by math, but there may be some pretty fundamental things that are harder,” Waugh added. “There’s the potential conflict with the team aspect and then access - how do you get relegated and promoted?
“They had our latest response weeks ago and we haven’t heard back. They have made a bad assumption that this will be a quick process. It never has been. Every application has taken a year-plus as far as I’m aware.
“I can’t speculate (on how long it will take) because they have not responded. They may have to solve things as well, and it’s not clear whether they’re willing to.”
Waugh does hope that at some point in the future, despite all the legal battles still going on, that an accord can be struck to bring the golfing world back together.
“The good news is the Masters went first and set the stage for, frankly, civility,” he said. “That’s the tone we want -nobody died, right? I lived in a world of disruption my whole business career and disruption is generally healthy. It makes you better, and the game is better.
“I don’t think division is good for the game. Hopefully, it’s good for those individuals that have made whatever decisions they have, but the game has moved on. It’s amplified those who have stayed and the ones who have left have largely disappeared from the landscape - in terms of an exposure perspective.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
