Augusta National Featured In EA Sports PGA Tour Teaser Video

A new teaser video for the upcoming release of EA Sports PGA Tour features Augusta National and confirms it is on track for a spring 2023 release.

That news is sure to whet the appetite of gamers after the game was originally expected to be released in time for the 2022 Masters. That didn’t transpire, and, after it was revealed in March that it wouldn’t be released for another year, attention instead turned to this month's release of rival PGA Tour 2K23.

However, not to be outdone, EA Sports’ tantalising taster of what’s to come will leave gamers eagerly anticipating its release. It will feature all four Majors, the FedEx playoffs, the Players Championship, and experiences from the LPGA Tour, US Amateur Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour. Meanwhile, among the courses promised to feature in the game are the Old Course at St Andrews, the Country Club at Brookline, Pebble Beach, Southern Hills and Torrey Pines. However, the jewel in the crown is set to be Augusta National, which is the focus of the trailer.

Prior to the 2021 Masters, Augusta National chairman explained his enthusiasm for the project, saying: "We have again partnered with EA Sports in their return to the golf world. Road to the Masters will show the video game's cover and illustrate the prominent role the Masters Tournament and Augusta National will play within the game. We believe the attention to detail surrounding the course and our traditions will be world class and will provide new and current fans around the globe with a fun and interactive way to look at Augusta National.”

With Augusta National such a prominent feature of the game, it seems likely its release will coincide with next April's Masters.