AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round Three Tee Times

The PGA Tour's second signature event of 2024 has created a potentially thrilling weekend of golf, with 18 players within four shots of leaders Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Currently, the leaders sit at 11-under-par, but in hot pursuit are Ryder Cup stars Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, as well as last week's winner, Matthieu Pavon, who is nine-under for the tournament.

Scheffler is looking for a seventh PGA Tour title and first since The Players Championship in March 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saturday, multiple players will be looking to make moves but, with the weather forecasted to be windy and rainy, it may be the case of which player can keep the ball in play around the iconic Pebble Beach!

Detry, Aberg and Scheffler head out at 10.35am local time (PST), with a two-tee start in place to help combat the incoming weather. Along with the leaders, big names like Rory McIlroy get underway at 9.29am, with the Northern Irishman well back of the leaders after rounds of 71 and 74 put him one-over for the tournament.

Below is the full list of tee times for round three of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

PEBBLE BEACH PRO AM TEE TIMES

ROUND THREE PST (GMT)

8.12am (4.12pm): Chris Kirk (-4), Adam Hadwin (-4), Sepp Straka (-4)

Chris Kirk (-4), Adam Hadwin (-4), Sepp Straka (-4) 8.23am (4.23pm): Keith Mitchell (-4), Jason Day (-4), Taylor Montgomery (-4)

Keith Mitchell (-4), Jason Day (-4), Taylor Montgomery (-4) 8.34am (4.34pm): S.H. Kim (-4), Taylor Moore (-4), Corey Conners (-4)

S.H. Kim (-4), Taylor Moore (-4), Corey Conners (-4) 8.45am (4.45pm): Justin Rose (-5), Adam Scott (-5), Luke List (-5)

Justin Rose (-5), Adam Scott (-5), Luke List (-5) 8.56am (4.56pm): Alex Noren (-5), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5), Eric Cole (-5)

Alex Noren (-5), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5), Eric Cole (-5) 9.07am (5.07pm): Matt Kuchar (-5), Wyndham Clark (-5), Nicolai Højgaard (-5)

Matt Kuchar (-5), Wyndham Clark (-5), Nicolai Højgaard (-5) 9.18am (5.18pm): Tom Kim (-6), Erik Van Rooyen (-5), Cam Davies (-5)

Tom Kim (-6), Erik Van Rooyen (-5), Cam Davies (-5) 9.29am (5.29pm): Rickie Fowler (-6), Denny McCarthy (-6), Sam Ryder (-6)

Rickie Fowler (-6), Denny McCarthy (-6), Sam Ryder (-6) 9.40am (5.40pm): Sahith Theegala (-7), Mark Hubbard (-7), J.T. Poston (-6)

Sahith Theegala (-7), Mark Hubbard (-7), J.T. Poston (-6) 9.51am (5.51pm): Si Woo Kim (-7), Peter Malnati (-7), Sam Burns (-7)

Si Woo Kim (-7), Peter Malnati (-7), Sam Burns (-7) 10.02am (6.02pm): Collin Morikawa (-7), Tom Hoge (-7), Matt Fitzpatrick (-7)

Collin Morikawa (-7), Tom Hoge (-7), Matt Fitzpatrick (-7) 10.13am (6.13pm): Matthieu Pavon (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8), Beau Hossler (-8)

Matthieu Pavon (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8), Beau Hossler (-8) 10.24am (6.24pm): Patrick Cantlay (-10), Justin Thomas (-9), Emiliano Grillo (-9)

Patrick Cantlay (-10), Justin Thomas (-9), Emiliano Grillo (-9) 10.35am (6.35pm): Thomas Detry (-11), Ludvig Aberg (-11), Scottie Scheffler (-11)



ROUND THREE PST (GMT)