Arccos Records One Billionth Shot Since Launching

The official game tracker of the PGA Tour confirmed an amateur golfer from Australia struck the milestone shot

"I Want Arccos To Be An Essential Tool In Your Bag Where You Can't Imagine Playing Without It"
(Image credit: Arccos)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Game-tracking platform Arccos has announced it has recorded the one billionth shot since launching in 2012.

The official game tracker of the PGA Tour says its on-course data set now includes 2.5 trillion data points recorded during 20 million rounds played by its hundreds of thousands of worldwide members.

According to Arccos, the milestone strike was taken by an Australian amateur golfer called Jordan Cook on Sunday, July 21. Playing the seventh hole at Beverley Park Golf Club in suburban Sydney, the 31-year-old hit an 8-iron from 145 yards out.

Reacting to the news, Arccos' CEO & co-founder Sal Syed said: “One billion shots is a massive number, but it’s really just the beginning of the journey we are on to revolutionize the game by connecting every golfer and the entire golf industry to what’s happening on the course.

“Arccos was born from the belief that on-course data is the game’s most valuable data. We’ve made huge strides toward capturing that data simply, accurately and at scale and are leveraging it to drive the performance of our members from top tour players to everyday amateurs, as well as our business partners across the OEM, club fitting, retail, green grass and instruction segments.

Matt Fitzpatrick Arccos

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of Arccos' ambassadors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The opportunities before us are seemingly boundless and we have the team in place to achieve many, many great things.”

Arccos - whose ambassadors include Matt Fitzpatrick, Edoardo Molinari, and Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott - recently introduced a new aspect to its shot-tracking product called 'PGA Tour Quality Approach Shot' which highlights when a player has equalled or bettered the PGA Tour average from the same distance and terrain.

The shot-tracking company says it "allows amateurs to contextualize their best shots from each round versus the performance of the world’s greatest players."

The Arccos app allows players to better understand their own game while offering in-depth analysis and tips which can help golfers lower their scores and their Handicap index.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

