Arccos Records One Billionth Shot Since Launching

Game-tracking platform Arccos has announced it has recorded the one billionth shot since launching in 2012.

The official game tracker of the PGA Tour says its on-course data set now includes 2.5 trillion data points recorded during 20 million rounds played by its hundreds of thousands of worldwide members.

According to Arccos, the milestone strike was taken by an Australian amateur golfer called Jordan Cook on Sunday, July 21. Playing the seventh hole at Beverley Park Golf Club in suburban Sydney, the 31-year-old hit an 8-iron from 145 yards out.

Reacting to the news, Arccos' CEO & co-founder Sal Syed said: “One billion shots is a massive number, but it’s really just the beginning of the journey we are on to revolutionize the game by connecting every golfer and the entire golf industry to what’s happening on the course.

“Arccos was born from the belief that on-course data is the game’s most valuable data. We’ve made huge strides toward capturing that data simply, accurately and at scale and are leveraging it to drive the performance of our members from top tour players to everyday amateurs, as well as our business partners across the OEM, club fitting, retail, green grass and instruction segments.

"The opportunities before us are seemingly boundless and we have the team in place to achieve many, many great things.”

Arccos - whose ambassadors include Matt Fitzpatrick, Edoardo Molinari, and Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott - recently introduced a new aspect to its shot-tracking product called 'PGA Tour Quality Approach Shot' which highlights when a player has equalled or bettered the PGA Tour average from the same distance and terrain.

The shot-tracking company says it "allows amateurs to contextualize their best shots from each round versus the performance of the world’s greatest players."

The Arccos app allows players to better understand their own game while offering in-depth analysis and tips which can help golfers lower their scores and their Handicap index.