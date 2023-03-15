Aramco Team Series Singapore Purse, Prize Money And Field

The Aramco Team Series returns for the sixth LET event of the season at Laguna National in Singapore.

The tournament is the first of five throughout the season, as 78 players compete in simultaneous team and individual competitions.

The team aspect features 26 groups of four and takes place over the first two days, with each having three professionals and an amateur, and the best two scores counting. The final round of the 54-hole competition features an individual battle for the title among the top 60 professionals and ties.

As well as $1m in prize money shared equally between the team competition and individual competition, Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points are also on offer in the tournament, while it is part of the Race to Costa del Sol, too.

Given the high states, it is not surprising that some of the world's best players feature. The highest profile player is undoubtedly World No.1 Lydia Ko. The New Zealander claimed victory in her last LET outing - February's Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and she will be looking for an improvement on her tie for 31st in the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier this month.

She will face stiff competition, though, not least from the holder Manon De Roey. The Belgian claimed her maiden LET title in last May’s event in Bangkok with a three-shot win, and she enters the competition in excellent form, with three top-10 finishes so far in 2023. Australian Whitney Hillier, who captained her team to victory in the same tournament, also appears.

Aside from De Roey, several previous winners of the individual competition are in the field, too – three Saudi Arabia winners, 2020 winner Emily Kristine Pedersen, Pia Babnik, who won in 2021 and Chiara Noka, who triumphed in 2022, as well as Marianne Skarpnord and Bronte Law, who won in London in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Other standout names include World No.14 Danielle Kang and Race to Costa del Sol champion Linn Grant as players compete for the first prize of $75,000 in the individual event and a share of $105,000, which will be awarded to the winning team.

Below is the field and prize breakdown for the Aramco Team Series Singapore.

Aramco Team Series Singapore Field

Carmen Alonso

Casandra Alexander

April Angurasaranee

Elin Arvidsson

Pia Babnik

Laura Beveridge

Amy Boulden

Becky Brewerton

Sofie Bringner

Hannah Burke

Virginia Elena Carta

Trichat Cheenglab

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Annabel Dimmock

Nicole Broch Estrup

Alexandra Forsterling

Cloe Frankish

Cara Gainer

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Johanna Gustavsson

Maha Haddioui

Lydia Hall

Caroline Hedwall

Kylie Henry

Alice Hewson

Whitney Hillier

Lauren Holmey

Lily May Humphreys

Nuria Iturrioz

Felicity Johnson

Trish Johnson

Danielle Kang

Lydia Ko

Momoka Kobori

Sock Hwee Koh

Tiia Koivisto

Sara Kouskova

Aline Krauter

Bronte Law

Amalie Leth-Nissen

Meghan MacLaren

Anna Magnusson

Tereza Melecka

Jana Melichova

Kim Metraux

Anais Meyssonnier

Anne-Charlotte Mora

Nastasia Nadaud

Emma Nilsson

Chiara Noja

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lisa Pettersson

Pauline Roussin

Kirsten Rudgeley

Agathe Sauzon

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Sarah Schober

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Emma Spitz

Kaleigh Telfer

Michele Thomson

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Anne Van Dam

Kelly Whaley

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Liz Young

Aramco Team Series Singapore Team Competition Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Per Team 1st $105,000 2nd $60,000 3rd $30,000 4th $26,520 5th $23,808 6th $21,720 7th $19,196 8th $17,726 9th $17,240 10th $16,776 11th $16,312 12th $15,848 13th $15,384 14th $14,170 15th $13,956 16th $13,242 17th $13,010 18th $12,778 19th $12,547 20th $12,267 21st $3,750 22nd $3,750 23rd $3,750 24th $3,750 25th $3,750 26th $3,750

Aramco Team Series Singapore Individual Competition Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $75,000 2nd $45,000 3rd $30,000 4th $22,500 5th $18,000 6th $15,550 7th $14,000 8th $12,500 9th $12,000 10th $11,500 11th $11,000 12th $10,500 13th $10,000 14th $9,500 15th $9,000 16th $8,750 17th $8,500 18th $8,250 19th $8,000 20th $7,750 21st $7,500 22nd $7,250 23rd $7,000 24th $6,750 25th $6,500 26th $6,250 27th $6,000 28th $5,750 29th $5,500 30th $5,250 31st $5,050 32nd $4,800 33rd $4,600 34th $4,450 35th $4,300 36th $4,150 37th $4,000 38th $3,850 39th $3,700 40th $3,550 41st $3,400 42nd $3,250 43rd $3,100 44th $2,950 45th $2,850 46th $2,750 47th $2,650 48th $2,550 49th $2,450 50th $2,350 51st $2,250 52nd $2,150 53rd $2,050 54th $1,950 55th $1,850 56th $1,700 57th $1,650 58th $1,600 59th $1,550 60th $1,500

How Does The Aramco Team Series Work? The Aramco Team Series features professional players competing alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days, before the final day makes way for an individual competition featuring the top 60 professionals.