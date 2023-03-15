Aramco Team Series Singapore Purse, Prize Money And Field

The first of five of the unique events in 2023 takes place at Laguna National, as Manon De Roey defends her title

Manon De Roey with the trophy after winning the individual event in the 2022 Aramco Team Series Singapore
Manon De Roey returns to defend her trophy in the Aramco Team Series Singapore
By Mike Hall
The Aramco Team Series returns for the sixth LET event of the season at Laguna National in Singapore. 

The tournament is the first of five throughout the season, as 78 players compete in simultaneous team and individual competitions. 

The team aspect features 26 groups of four and takes place over the first two days, with each having three professionals and an amateur, and the best two scores counting. The final round of the 54-hole competition features an individual battle for the title among the top 60 professionals and ties.

As well as $1m in prize money shared equally between the team competition and individual competition, Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points are also on offer in the tournament, while it is part of the Race to Costa del Sol, too.

Given the high states, it is not surprising that some of the world's best players feature. The highest profile player is undoubtedly World No.1 Lydia Ko. The New Zealander claimed victory in her last LET outing - February's Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and she will be looking for an improvement on her tie for 31st in the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier this month.

She will face stiff competition, though, not least from the holder Manon De Roey. The Belgian claimed her maiden LET title in last May’s event in Bangkok with a three-shot win, and she enters the competition in excellent form, with three top-10 finishes so far in 2023. Australian Whitney Hillier, who captained her team to victory in the same tournament, also appears.

Aside from De Roey, several previous winners of the individual competition are in the field, too – three Saudi Arabia winners, 2020 winner Emily Kristine Pedersen, Pia Babnik, who won in 2021 and Chiara Noka, who triumphed in 2022, as well as Marianne Skarpnord and Bronte Law, who won in London in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Other standout names include World No.14 Danielle Kang and Race to Costa del Sol champion Linn Grant as players compete for the first prize of $75,000 in the individual event and a share of $105,000, which will be awarded to the winning team.

Below is the field and prize breakdown for the Aramco Team Series Singapore.

Aramco Team Series Singapore Field

  • Carmen Alonso
  • Casandra Alexander
  • April Angurasaranee
  • Elin Arvidsson
  • Pia Babnik
  • Laura Beveridge
  • Amy Boulden
  • Becky Brewerton
  • Sofie Bringner
  • Hannah Burke
  • Virginia Elena Carta
  • Trichat Cheenglab
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Gabriella Cowley
  • Diksha Dagar
  • Rosie Davies
  • Manon De Roey
  • Annabel Dimmock
  • Nicole Broch Estrup
  • Alexandra Forsterling
  • Cloe Frankish
  • Cara Gainer
  • Nicole Garcia
  • Eleanor Givens
  • Linn Grant
  • Emma Grechi
  • Johanna Gustavsson
  • Maha Haddioui
  • Lydia Hall
  • Caroline Hedwall
  • Kylie Henry
  • Alice Hewson
  • Whitney Hillier
  • Lauren Holmey
  • Lily May Humphreys
  • Nuria Iturrioz
  • Felicity Johnson
  • Trish Johnson
  • Danielle Kang
  • Lydia Ko
  • Momoka Kobori
  • Sock Hwee Koh
  • Tiia Koivisto
  • Sara Kouskova
  • Aline Krauter
  • Bronte Law
  • Amalie Leth-Nissen
  • Meghan MacLaren
  • Anna Magnusson
  • Tereza Melecka
  • Jana Melichova
  • Kim Metraux
  • Anais Meyssonnier
  • Anne-Charlotte Mora
  • Nastasia Nadaud
  • Emma Nilsson
  • Chiara Noja
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Lisa Pettersson
  • Pauline Roussin
  • Kirsten Rudgeley
  • Agathe Sauzon
  • Patricia Isabel Schmidt
  • Sarah Schober
  • Magdalena Simmermacher
  • Marianne Skarpnord
  • Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • Emma Spitz
  • Kaleigh Telfer
  • Michele Thomson
  • Ana Pelaez Trivino
  • Anne Van Dam
  • Kelly Whaley
  • Ursula Wikstrom
  • Chloe Williams
  • Sophie Witt
  • Christine Wolf
  • Liz Young

Aramco Team Series Singapore Team Competition Prize Money

PositionPrize Money Per Team
1st$105,000
2nd$60,000
3rd$30,000
4th$26,520
5th$23,808
6th$21,720
7th$19,196
8th$17,726
9th$17,240
10th$16,776
11th$16,312
12th$15,848
13th$15,384
14th$14,170
15th$13,956
16th$13,242
17th$13,010
18th$12,778
19th$12,547
20th$12,267
21st$3,750
22nd$3,750
23rd$3,750
24th$3,750
25th$3,750
26th$3,750

Aramco Team Series Singapore Individual Competition Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$75,000
2nd$45,000
3rd$30,000
4th$22,500
5th$18,000
6th$15,550
7th$14,000
8th$12,500
9th$12,000
10th$11,500
11th$11,000
12th$10,500
13th$10,000
14th$9,500
15th$9,000
16th$8,750
17th$8,500
18th$8,250
19th$8,000
20th$7,750
21st$7,500
22nd$7,250
23rd$7,000
24th$6,750
25th$6,500
26th$6,250
27th$6,000
28th$5,750
29th$5,500
30th$5,250
31st$5,050
32nd$4,800
33rd$4,600
34th$4,450
35th$4,300
36th$4,150
37th$4,000
38th$3,850
39th$3,700
40th$3,550
41st$3,400
42nd$3,250
43rd$3,100
44th$2,950
45th$2,850
46th$2,750
47th$2,650
48th$2,550
49th$2,450
50th$2,350
51st$2,250
52nd$2,150
53rd$2,050
54th$1,950
55th$1,850
56th$1,700
57th$1,650
58th$1,600
59th$1,550
60th$1,500

How Does The Aramco Team Series Work?

The Aramco Team Series features professional players competing alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days, before the final day makes way for an individual competition featuring the top 60 professionals.

What Is The Prize Money For The Aramco Team Series?

There is a prize purse of $1m in each tournament, split equally between the team and individual events. The winner of the individual event wins $75,000, while the winning team will earn $105,000.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

