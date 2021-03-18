American Golf's new £650k high-tech superstore at Trafford Golf Centre features the incredible Zen Green technology

American Golf Unveils UK’s First Digitally-Controlled Zen Green Stage

American Golf is set to unveil the UK’s first digitally-controlled ‘Zen Green Stage’, which simulates real-world putting green slopes, from its new £650k high-tech ‘superstore’ at Trafford Golf Centre, Trafford.

Opening to the public on April 12th in line with other non-essential retail, new state-of-the-art Custom Fit Bays with GCQuad technology will also be available, as used by the world’s top golfers, including World No.1 Dustin Johnson.

Used in the Sky Sports TV studio, the unique Zen Green Stage will enable budding and seasoned golfers to tackle a limitless variety of breaking putts on ultra-real turf, while testing out equipment in store.

Up to 15 new jobs are being created at the new store, where visitors can take advantage of a free Custom Fit session in one of three dedicated high-tech Fitting Bays.

The sessions are facilitated by an American Golf custom fit specialist using the latest GCQuad launch monitor technology, with its four ultra-high-speed cameras will measure each customer’s swing to the sub-millimetre.

Enhanced Putter Fittings are also available, as is a Club Check – like an MOT for your golf gear.

Lockdown saw more people take to golf courses than ever before, including more women and children.

With more people taking up the sport, American Golf’s Trafford store now offers a New Starter Experience, where a custom fit specialist will advise on the basic kit needed to start enjoying the game.

Custom Fit, Putter Fitting, Club Checks and New Starter Experiences are all free of charge and can all be booked online.

Trafford Golf Centre is the UK’s most popular golf range and home to The Academy, with 10 PGA teaching professionals offering coaching to all levels, from beginner through to experienced golfer.

Each of the venue’s 53 bays include Power Tee and Toptracer, with refreshments available directly to your bay from the on-site Starbucks café.

Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf says: “Golf has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last 12 months and being a socially-distanced sport, we expect this to continue when golf courses re-open on March 29th.

“Golf is an inclusive sport that everyone can play and our Trafford store has been designed with interactive features, including the Zen Green Stage and GCQuad Technology, to appeal to families and those who have never played before, as much as the seasoned pros.”

Pete Styles, Director of Golf at Trafford Golf Centre, added: “We’re thrilled about the new features in the American Golf store, here at Trafford Golf Centre.

“As the North’s leading golf centre and driving range, our facilities are perfect for pros, beginners and families alike. The exciting additions to the new store, such as the Zen Green Stage and state-of-the-art custom fit service, will strengthen our offering even further – we can’t wait for our customers to experience it for themselves.”

Trafford Golf Centre is set to reopen to the public on 29th March, in line with Government guidelines.

American Golf’s new store also opens for Click & Collect on this date, opening fully to the public on Monday 12th April.