The company is now the owner of High Legh Park Golf Club after a £2.7m deal

American Golf Buys High Legh Park Golf Club

American Golf has purchased High Legh Park Golf Club in Knutsford, Cheshire in a £2.7m deal, marking the first time the retailer has owned an entire golf complex inclusive of courses, retail outlet, conference and event facilities and a food and beverage offering.

The High Legh Park Golf Club investment, facilitated by specialist golf and leisure brokerage, HMH Golf & Leisure, supports the fast-expanding company’s strategy for growth.

The latest of many significant site investments for American Golf in the last six months, the business recently invested £650k in its Trafford ‘superstore’ in Greater Manchester and overhauled its stores in Milton Keynes and Hull, as well as creating a new flagship store in New Malden, Surrey, with its revamped Netherley, Liverpool store scheduled to open on May 8th.

The retailer has also put significant investment into new golf ranges in Rossendale, Lancashire and Hemingford Abbots in Cambridgeshire.

Developing golf ranges is a key part of American Golf’s growth strategy, with the increased facilities offering more of a leisure destination and widening the audience appeal.

Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf says: “High Legh Park Golf Club is a seamless addition to our site portfolio and being in such close proximity to our own Cheshire headquarters, it aligns perfectly with our growth strategy.

“We’re looking forward to investing in the site for the local community and to provide members with the very best facilities. The site appeals perfectly to both male and female players of all abilities – and we’re even more excited about the potential of the Junior Academy, which will inspire and develop future golfers. High Legh Park Golf Club is the perfect site for us to continue widening the sport’s appeal.”

High Legh Park Golf Club is perfectly equipped for all levels of golfer, with two courses, a driving range, pitch and putt, practice facilities and 23 bays including ten Top Tracer Bays.

The complex also boasts The View Bar and Restaurant which overlooks the Cheshire parkland course.

Tom Marriott, HMH Golf & Leisure, says: “This is a fantastic new facility for American Golf to grow its brand and presence in the market. The sale generated a number of interested parties, however the existing on-site shop of American Golf made this sale a natural fit. The golf market generally is very strong with plenty of new buyers coming into a market with limited stock.”