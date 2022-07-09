Amazing St Andrews Property Overlooking Old Course Up For Sale

Are you a golfing fanatic that has a spare £1.75 million to hand? Then this is the place for you

The Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews
Matt Cradock
The Home of Golf has played host to many, many iconic moments and legends of the game. Playing the 18th, a 357-yard hole, it is arguably the most famous hole in golf, with the Swilcan Bridge and clubhouse of the R&A providing a stunning back drop.

Another famous part of the back drop is the row of houses that adorns the right hand side of the hole, arguably one of the most recognised streets in all of golf. Now, one of those houses could be yours - 8a Jamieson House has been put up for sale with an asking price of £1.75 million.

Facts about St Andrews

Described as "a unique luxury property which overlooks the 18th hole of the Old Course at St Andrews Links, regarded internationally as the home of golf", it 1is being offered for sale by Thorntons Solicitors.

"Situated over the ground and garden levels of an imposing C-listed Victorian building, 8a, Jamieson House, on Gibson Place, is almost 2000 sq. ft and has one of the most sought-after views in the world; taking in not just the 18th fairway but also the iconic Swilcan Bridge.

"The stunning period property, which is priced at offers over £1.75m, boasts two large reception rooms, including a spacious lounge with remarkable golf course views, two double bedrooms, a study or third bedroom, two bathrooms, a small private front garden, and a wine cellar – perfect for chilling a bottle of Chablis to sip on while enjoying the action on the Old Course."

The 18th hole at St Andrews is seen from an office window

A view of the 18th hole from the office window

The 150th Open Championship gets underway on Thursday, with a festival of golf set to take place throughout the week. Along with the Champions Dinner on the Tuesday night, there is also a Celebration of Champions on Monday.

A four-hole team format, which will see teams of four take on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course, will feature the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino.

