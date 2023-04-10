‘Amazing Display Of Golf’ - Sergio Garcia Congratulates Jon Rahm On Masters Win

Sergio Garcia couldn’t recreate the form that saw him win The Masters-six years ago as he missed the cut at Augusta National.

However. after compatriot Spaniard Jon Rahm eased to a four-shot victory over Garcia’s fellow LIV Golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, he was quick to offer his congratulations.

The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Amazing display of golf from my friend and fellow Spaniard @jonrahm. Can’t wait for next year’s champions dinner. Welcome to our very special club!”

Garcia sent the message after Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to claim the Green Jacket. Not only that, but he achieved it on what would have been two-time winner Seve Ballesteros’s 66th birthday. Following his win, the other Spaniard to win The Masters, Jose Maria Olazabal, hugged Rahm as he left the green.

Garcia’s message was another sign that any fears of tension between LIV Golf players and those on other circuits had failed to materialise. First, the Champions Dinner, which Garcia attended, passed without incident, with three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo tweeting it was "calm and cool," unlike the tortilla soup, which he described as "spicy hot."

Then, following his two-over first round, Garcia raged at a reporter over the line of questioning related to how LIV Golf players were being received at the tournament and said: “I've had nothing but great things from every single player I talk to“.

Finally, after Rahm’s winning putt, Koepka embraced his opponent, and later revealed: "I just said congrats. He's been playing really well for a while now."

Garcia’s circuit also sent a message congratulating Rahm on his win, writing on Twitter: “Huge congratulations to @JonRahmpga and everyone at @TheMasters. A thrilling week of golf that has set the tone for a great year of Major Championships.”

Later this week, Rahm is expected to play in the PGA Tour's latest designated event, the RBC Heritage, while next on the agenda for Garcia is a trip to Australia for the first LIV Golf event in the country, beginning on 21 April.