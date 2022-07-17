'Doesn't Seem Right To Me' - Rahm Reflects On DP World Tour's Treatment Of Garcia

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After Jon Rahm's 2022 Open Championship concluded, the Spaniard took to defending his countryman Sergio Garcia in the wake of Garcia's LIV Golf Invitational Series involvement and how it might impact him with the DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup

Rahm spoke to Spanish-language reporters and called for some kind of resolution between Garcia and the DP World Tour.

“Hopefully a simple solution is found,’’ said Rahm in comments translated from Spanish. “Weeks like the JP McManus Pro-Am (in Ireland two weeks ago), which tell you how beautiful this sport is and how much it can do, the amount of good it can do in the world … it’s such a beautiful sport that it is a pity there are certain fights between the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I understand the reasons why golfers who play LIV Golf do it and it’s a shame they have to relinquish their status on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

“Sergio knows very well that he has dedicated his life to the European Tour in his 25 years as a pro,’’ Rahm said. “That they turn their backs on him that way doesn’t seem right to me. And it is what it is. It is not my decision and that he has to make this decision, it hurts me.

“It’s a shame also because I know that he wanted to play in Spain. And he won’t be able to play either the Spanish Open or at Valderrama. And it bothers me even more that he can’t play the Ryder Cup.

“The event that gives golf the most publicity around the world is the Ryder Cup,’’ Rahm continued. “Because of this nonsense there are players like (Garcia) who can’t play the Ryder Cup. That already makes me a little more angry. It is something that creates this sport. It is the reason that my family and I started playing golf and the reason that many in this world play golf.

“And because of what is happening, Sergio Garcia is not going to play, the best player Europe has ever had (in terms of Ryder Cup points and victories) ... it seems difficult to understand the process.

“In the end, he does what is best for him. And if the others do not cooperate, it is what is. I hope they sit down and talk.’’

What makes all of this even more interesting are Garcia's comments also to Spanish media at The Open.

The Guardian's golf correspondent Ewan Murray reported that Garcia told Spanish media that 'he will be quitting the European Tour (opens in new tab) (therefore Ryder Cups).'

"My resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective," Garcia is reported to have told Spanish media, adding: "What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth in the world."