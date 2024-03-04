Amateur Golfer Wins Stableford Competition By 21 Points
Amateur golfer Colin Campbell secured an emphatic win despite his round of 100
An amateur golfer has won a Stableford competition by a huge 21 points despite shooting a round of 100.
Colin Campbell was playing in the event at Ipswich Golf Club in his native Australia off a generous handicap of 53.28.
The player carded a mixed bag on the par-72 course, to say the least. He achieved an encouraging four pars in his round, but also suffered two quadruple bogeys, two triple bogeys, four double bogeys and six bogeys which saw him complete his round in 100.
However, thanks to his handicap, he cruised home by 21 points, after going out in 27 points and back in 34, to amass a total of 61 points in the Stableford system.
The system offers an alternative to strokeplay, and is widely used by amateurs because its method of scoring allows players who have a bad hole to stay in the game rather than it hugely impacting their overall round.
The scoring system offers a certain number of points based on a player’s handicap-adjusted score, with the player with the highest number of points at the end of the tournament declared the winner.
In Campbell’s case, four pars bagged him a healthy five points each, setting him well on his way, while he claimed points on each of the other holes, too, including the two quadruple bogeys.
In a strokeplay event, those two efforts in particular would have been hugely damaging, but in the Stableford tournament they added to his chance of victory by handing him another point for each - including a nine on the par-5 second - as he went on to claim victory.
Not surprisingly, the scorecard, which was posted on Australian Golf Digest's Facebook page, drew plenty of reaction, with around 1,500 comments at the time of writing.
While the anomaly will leave some questioning whether the handicap system is flawed, Campbell's round offers an example of how the game is accessible to everyone. Meanwhile, the amateur in question can work on bringing more consistency to his game while enjoying his surprise win.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
