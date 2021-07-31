After watching the first ever mixed triathlon relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas Bjørn posed the question on Twitter: "Is There A Future For A Different Format In Golf?"

The race, which was won by Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee, was extremely well received online, with professionals asking the question whether golf could replicate the mixed format.

Bjørn, who featured at this years Scandinavian Mixed Masters, as well as the GolfSixes alongside Solheim Cup Captain, Catriona Matthew, believes golf could learn from the new mixed triathlon relay.

Tweeting “All these mixed relays are great…. Is there a future for a different format in golf?” Bjørn received a response from 25-time European Tour winner, Lee Westwood, who commented: “Golf should definitely be mixed and team at the Olympics. All this tweeting is no good for your elbow TB!”

In a separate tweet, the 50-year-old even laid out plans for a possible format: “Golf in the Olympics, Teams of 4 (2 men, 2 women) Day 1, two fourballs, Day 2, two foursomes mixed, Day 3, 4 singles. Three day event. Could be fun to watch. Play the individual events at the same time in week 1 and play this in week 2. @OlympicGolf @Olympics.”

Bjørn would then tweet three hours later: “Golf is an individual sport that is competed on the great tours every week. 72 hole stroke play is definitely the best way to identify a champion. That’s why the individual Olympics should be the way it is. However there is room for something different in a team event in 2024.”

It wasn’t just Bjørn who commented about the event, with Ken Brown also voicing similar views as the 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain.

“Enjoyed watching the team Triathlon last night. Congratulations to #TeamGB. Wouldn’t it be great for golf to have a mixed team event @Olympics maybe played over three rounds. One round foursomes, one four-balls and a final round where both players scores count.”

With the men’s individual tournament concluding on the 1st August, the women’s individual gets underway on the 5th August, with a number of huge names appearing in Tokyo.