Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Alan Shipnuck's Phil Mickelson Book Nominated For William Hill Sports Book Of The Year

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award has just announced its 2022 longlist, with Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised) Biography of Golf’s Most Colourful Superstar (opens in new tab) by American sports writer Alan Shipnuck making the final 15 book list.

Shipnuck, author of Bud, Sweat and Tees and The Swinger, dives deep into the Mickelson story, with the golfer one of the most compelling figures in global sport. The unauthorised biography, one of the best golf books (opens in new tab) out right now, captures the many victories, defeats and controversies that have plagued Mickelson throughout his four-decade career in the game.

The author delivers various revelations from the 52-year-old's long career, with his role in the backstory of the LIV Golf Series revealed, while his break up with long term caddy Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay examined in detail.

Shipnuck does also explore the acts of kindness and generosity that the six-time Major winner has displayed during his time on the PGA Tour, with the writer being at the heart of every monumental aspect of the golfers legendary career, and one that might be tarnished with his recent exploits on the Saudi backed tour.

Matt Williams, a book review panelist for the award said: “This year, we received an unprecedented number of great entries from talented authors and publishers, and whittling these down to our top 15 was no small feat. There were many fantastic books which I would pick up and re-read over and over again that didn’t make the cut, which highlights just how impressive and well-written the books that made the long list are.”

The award ceremony to decide the winner will take place on December 1 in London.

The full 15 book shortlist is below;

(opens in new tab) Be Good, Love Brian: Growing Up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield (opens in new tab) This is a beautiful, inspirational story, which has never before been told, about Clough's gentleness and capacity for generosity.

(opens in new tab) The Master: The Brilliant Career of Roger Federer by Christopher Clarey (opens in new tab) Based on over two decades of interviews with the great man, Clarey's definitive portrait of Roger Federer provides a tantalising glimpse into the life of this most private of sportspeople whilst paying tribute to what natural talent allied to fearsome determination can achieve.

(opens in new tab) 1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That by Matt Dickinson (opens in new tab) Recounting the incredible treble-winning journey of the 1999 Manchester United team in 99 short chapters, Dickinson provides a thrilling, anecdote-packed ride through one of the Premiership's most memorable seasons.

(opens in new tab) Le Fric: Family, Power and Money: The Business of the Tour de France by Alex Duff (opens in new tab) Duff’s fast-paced and exciting biography of one of the world’s biggest sporting events – Le Tour de France – and the family behind it reveals the power-plays, wealth and off-the-bike drama that surround the great contest.

(opens in new tab) I Love This Game by Patrice Evra (opens in new tab) French full-back Patrice Evra, cult hero among Manchester United fans, reveals the extraordinary story behind his rise to the top of world football.

(opens in new tab) England Football: The Biography: 1872-2022 by Paul Hayward (opens in new tab) From Stanley Matthews to Harry Kane, Hayward's monumental account of the England men's football team spans over 150 years and over a thousand matches of drama, heartache and - every so often - unrivaled euphoria.

(opens in new tab) God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath (opens in new tab) The turbulent, tragic life of maverick cyclist Frank Vandenbroucke is recounted with the pace and incident of a fictional thriller in this unputdownable biography.

(opens in new tab) My Hidden Race by Anyika Onuora (opens in new tab) "My Hidden Race" is the story of Olympic medallist Anyika Onuora, who stood on the podium at every major championship in athletics.

(opens in new tab) Scoring Goals in the Dark by Clare Shine with Gareth Maher (opens in new tab) The story of a girl struggling to find her true identity, a journey in search of confidence and self-belief from someone who seemingly had it in abundance, and a remarkable tale of recovery and achieving new goals.

(opens in new tab) Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised) Biography of Golf’s Most Colourful Superstar by Alan Shipnuck (opens in new tab) In this raw and unauthorised biography, Shipnuck captures a singular life defined by thrilling victories, crushing defeats and countless controversies.

(opens in new tab) Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith (opens in new tab) Expected Goals charts the transformation of the game in the last two decades as algorithms and information have redefined tactics, player selection and the will to win.

(opens in new tab) Unforgettable: Rugby, Dementia and the Fight of My Life by Steve Thompson (opens in new tab) World Cup winning rugby player Steve Thompson talks openly about his tragic, life-changing diagnosis of early onset dementia and, together with stories contributed by his teammates and former manager, reflects on his long rugby union career.

(opens in new tab) Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton by Jeremy Wilson (opens in new tab) Cyclist Beryl Burton - also known as BB - dominated her sport much as her male contemporary Eddy Merckx, but with a longevity that surpasses even sporting legends like Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams and Sir Steve Redgrave.