Aberg Enjoying The Big Time - Credits Former Pro Who Now Acts As 'Mentor'

Ludvig Aberg says he’s just trying to have fun with the increased attention on his game in the build-up to the Ryder Cup – as he leans on his mentor, former pro Peter Hanson, who has helped guide him on his meteoric rise.

The 23-year-old Swede has gone from playing in the Amateur Championship last summer to preparing to make his Ryder Cup debut all inside 15 months.

It’s now a well-told story but worth repeating as Aberg became the World No.1 amateur, turned pro and 75 days later won the Omega European Masters to earn a spot in Luke Donald’s European side.

He’s not yet played in a Major, but Viktor Hovland is among those who feel he’s ready to take on the Americans at Marco Simone.

Aberg’s game is obviously good enough, but his temperament also seems to be spot-on, and one of the reasons could be his fellow Swede, former Tour pro and two-time Ryder Cup play Hanson.

“I've gotten to know Peter quite well over the last year, year and a half, something like that, and he brings so much experience to the table,” said Aberg, who has Hanson with him at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship.

“I guess we've known each other for the last couple years, but I would say for the last year and a half probably, we've gotten to work together more.

“He's more of a mentor to me just because he has so much experience on the biggest stages in golf. It would be foolish for me to not take advantage of that.

“He brings a lot of knowledge and I think he resonates in a very healthy and sound way. So I try to be around him as much as possible and learn and listen to him and kind of do what he did

“I really enjoy spending time with him, and to have him here is pretty cool and just to have normal conversations about things. And you know, he's got - he's been there, he's done it.”

Hanson, who caddied for Aberg at the Amateur Championship last year, may well be helping Aberg to keep an even keel as he continues to attract more and more attention - which the youngster is just trying to take in his stride.

"A little bit more people than I'm used to following me around," Aberg said after playing with Hovland and Rory McIlroy. "It was really fun playing with those two guys.

"I was kind of walking around and then almost pinched myself in the arm on the fairways but really enjoyed it, and proud of the way I handled it

"I think this is what I've been wanting to do for such a long time, and for me to actually be here, to actually play in these events that I've watched for such a long time is pretty cool.

"But you know, I try to embrace it and I try to have fun with it and take it for what it is and try to have fun with it."