'A Win For The Game Of Golf' - DeChambeau Praises PGA Tour And PIF Merger
The Crushers GC Captain claimed that the merger is in the 'best interest of the fans and for the game of golf in general'
Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf merger, with mixed views being broadcast via social media.
Now, speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau has given his thoughts on the matter, with the American claiming that "it is a win for the game of golf" and that the merger is in the "best interest of the fans."
"We're making this for the best interest of fans and for the game of golf in general."Bryson DeChambeau joined Jason Sobel and Michael Collins to share his reaction to the PGA TOUR/PIF annoucement.@b_dechambeau | @JasonSobelTAN | @ESPNCaddie pic.twitter.com/FLDb8PSpVqJune 6, 2023
Chatting on Tuesday, DeChambeau stated that: "No-one really knew this was coming. I mean, this is something that we didn't really know was going to happen. I knew it potentially could be happening down the road, but I didn't know it'd be this this fast but, certainly, timelines had to move fast for a certain reason.
"There's obviously a reason why they all met and came together and tried to figure this out quickly, which is a great thing for the game. I couldn't be more proud to be a small part in that. There's a lot of other people that were involved and I just look at it as a win for the game of golf in general.
"It is massive and I can't express that enough. There's been too many times where it's been frustrating not being able to say certain things and do certain things, but then, all of a sudden, we all come together. It's like, 'let's put down our weapons, figure this out' and, I think, that's really where ultimately it matters. Could things have been handled differently on both sides? For sure but, look, we're now at the point where we're merging together, and we're making this for the best interest of the fans and for the game of golf in general."
Throughout 2023, DeChambeau has defended his LIV Golf move, with the 29-year-old stating back in May, following the PGA Championship, that: “I mean, look, we're here to play golf. We're contracted to play golf. I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment wherever possible on whatever platform that is, whatever platform that provides it. When you can talk about ethics, that's people's perception. I completely disagree with it, but everybody has the right to their own opinion, and I'd say, was it worth it? Absolutely.”
Prior to the merger, DeChambeau and Matt Jones were also the final two LIV players to withdraw their names from the PGA Tour lawsuit, with DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, confirming the news to Golfweek in a text message, saying the former US Open champion is focusing on his LIV Golf team, the Crushers, so is stepping away from the legal action.
